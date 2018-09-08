|
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Bundesliga Manager Professional - [improved] - (Software 2000) another version supported, lots of icons added - Info
Mi-cro Con-cept - [updated] - (Crusaders) patch redone, all OS stuff patched, DMA wait in replayers fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, decrunchers relocated, source code included - Info - Image
Lost World - [updated] - (Balance) patch redone, works with 512k chip and 256 other memory now, CrunchMania decruncher relocated, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, interrupt fixed, source code included - Info - Image
Techno Trance III - [updated] - (Bastards) patch redone, all OS stuff patched/recoded, DMA wait in replayer fixed, CPU dependent delay loops fixed, self-modifying code fixed, 68000 quitkey support - Info - Image
Techno Trance - [updated] - (Bastards) patch redone, all OS stuff patched/recoded, DMA wait in replayer fixed, self-modifying code fixed, 68000 quitkey support - Info - Image
Sweet Music - [updated] - (Crusaders) patch redone, all OS stuff patched, DMA wait in replayer fixed, interrupt fixed, source code included - Info - Image
Audio X - [updated] - (Crusaders) patch redone, all OS stuff patched, DMA wait in replayer fixed, timing fixed, blitter waits added, source code included - Info - Image
Rise of the Robots - [fixed] - (Mirage/Time Warner) missing sound in OCS version intro - Info
Bacteria - [updated] - (Crusaders) patch redone, all OS stuff patched, blitter waits added, DMA wait in replayers fixed, source code included - Info - Image
Wayfarer - [improved] - (Spaceballs) patch works with 512k chip and 512k other memory now, line drawing routines fixed, illegal copperlist entries fixed, CPU dependent delay loops fixed, 68000 quitkey support, source code included - Info - Image
Spasmolytic - [improved] - (Spaceballs) line drawing routines fixed, interrupts fixed, copperlist bug fixed, DMA wait in replayers fixed, Bplcon0 color bit fixes, blitter waits added, CPU dependent delay loops fixed, source code included - Info - Image
Mobile - Destination Unknown - [improved] - (Spaceballs) line drawing routines fixed, interrupts fixed, patch works with 512k chip and 512k other memory now, 68000 quitkey support, source code included - Info - Image
Hallucinations and Dreams - [improved] - (Union) patch works with 512k chip and 512k other memory now, interrupts fixed, writes to INTREQR fixed, copperlist bug fixed, drive access disabled, keyboard enabled at end of demo, hidden part patched, source code included - Info - Image - Image
