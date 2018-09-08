|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39660
Location: Übersee
Posted: 08.09.2018 - 11:14 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Steve Tibbett (SteveX) - Update the artist page
Sir Ababol - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2018
Birra - Create one new artist page
Tom - Create one new artist page
Goblins - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Sir Ababol - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2018
Sir Ababol - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 2018
Sir Ababol - Upload 52 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2018
Sir Ababol - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2018
Sir Ababol - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2018
Goblins - Create one new developer page
Robot Readers: The Three Bears - Upload 30 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Robot Readers: The Three Bears - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
10 Out Of 10 English - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 English - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 English - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
10 Out Of 10 English - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Junior Typist - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Junior Typist - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Junior Typist - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
King's Quest V: Absence Makes The Heart Go Yonder - Upload 9 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
King's Quest V: Absence Makes The Heart Go Yonder - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Catch 'Em - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Moonbase: Lunar Colony Simulator - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bush Buck: A Global Treasure Hunt - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Catch 'Em - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Catch 'Em - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Catch 'Em - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Moonbase: Lunar Colony Simulator - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Moonbase: Lunar Colony Simulator - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Moonbase: Lunar Colony Simulator - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Midwinter - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Realms - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bush Buck: A Global Treasure Hunt - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blinky's Scary School - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dale Brown - Update the artist page
Dale Brown - Upload 3 Artist photo pictures
Terry's Big Adventure - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Terry's Big Adventure - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Terry's Big Adventure - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Terry's Big Adventure - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Terry's Big Adventure - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1989
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
