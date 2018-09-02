AndreasM

Posted: 02.09.2018 - 10:22 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement



Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.



- July/August 2018 news.

- Old articles from Amiga News Tech n°12 to 15 : Tutorial: Installation and configuration of AMOS, Programming: GFA Basic - Intuition and menus, Programming: Assembler - IFF picture viewer, Tutorial: AmigaDOS - Utilization of the commands Prompt and Avail, Tutorial: AmigaOS 1.3 - Utilization of the RAD Disk, Programming: Assembler - Surface filling with the Blitter, Programming: C - Graphisms 3D in C, etc.

- Interview with Mike Posehn (Desert Strike developer).

- Interview with Claudio Daniel De Castro (Amiga user in Argentina).

- Review of MorphOS 3.10/3.11 (update).

- Review of Stunt Car Remake.

- Hardware: Amiga 3400.

- File: Classic Reflections - What happened to GVP? (second part).

- File: hard drives.

- Tutorial: Installation of MorphOS 3.x (update).

- DIY: MiSTer in an Amiga 600.

- Press: CD32 Scene Magazine.

- Galleries: deformed photos from Alchimie 7.

- Special quizz about the DraCo.



http://obligement.free.fr

