|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39628
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 02.09.2018 - 10:22 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement
|
|
|
Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.
- July/August 2018 news.
- Old articles from Amiga News Tech n°12 to 15 : Tutorial: Installation and configuration of AMOS, Programming: GFA Basic - Intuition and menus, Programming: Assembler - IFF picture viewer, Tutorial: AmigaDOS - Utilization of the commands Prompt and Avail, Tutorial: AmigaOS 1.3 - Utilization of the RAD Disk, Programming: Assembler - Surface filling with the Blitter, Programming: C - Graphisms 3D in C, etc.
- Interview with Mike Posehn (Desert Strike developer).
- Interview with Claudio Daniel De Castro (Amiga user in Argentina).
- Review of MorphOS 3.10/3.11 (update).
- Review of Stunt Car Remake.
- Hardware: Amiga 3400.
- File: Classic Reflections - What happened to GVP? (second part).
- File: hard drives.
- Tutorial: Installation of MorphOS 3.x (update).
- DIY: MiSTer in an Amiga 600.
- Press: CD32 Scene Magazine.
- Galleries: deformed photos from Alchimie 7.
- Special quizz about the DraCo.
http://obligement.free.fr
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP