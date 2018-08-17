Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

01.09.2018


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

RETURN Nr. 34     31.08.2018
Atlantis: Das sagenhafte Abenteuer Mega Fun 5/98     29.08.2018
Gran Turismo Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
Frankreich 98: Die Fußball-WM Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
Ian Livingstone's Deathtrap Dungeon Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
Total NBA 98 Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
V-Ball: Beach Volley Heroes Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
Ghost in the Shell Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
Arcade's Greatest Hits: The Atari Collection 2 Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
Super Pang Collection Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
Olympic Hockey 98 Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
Kula World Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
Chill Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
Poy Poy Mega Fun 6/98     29.08.2018
Resident Evil 2 Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
Pitfall 3D: Beyond the Jungle Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
Bomberman World (PSX) Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
Snow Racer 98 Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
Lucky Luke (1998) Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
Tenchu: Stealth Assassins Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
Power League 64 Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
1080° Snowboarding Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
NBA in the Zone '98 Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
ReBoot Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
WCW vs. nWo: World Tour Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
Panzer Dragoon Saga Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
House of the Dead, The Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
Nectaris: Military Madness Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
Last Report, The Mega Fun 5/98     26.08.2018
Enemy Infestation Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Global Domination (1998) Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Moto Racer 2 Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Stratego (1998) Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
FIFA 99 Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Manhattan Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Rival Realms Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Wargasm Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Buggy Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Microsoft Pinball Arcade Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Mana: Der Weg der schwarzen Macht Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Siedler III, Die Power Play 1/99     24.08.2018
Dracula: The Resurrection Power Play 4/2000     20.08.2018
Cover: Alien Carnage     20.08.2018
Cover: Alien Incident     20.08.2018
Cover: Black Dahlia     20.08.2018
Cover: Blood     20.08.2018
Cover: Die Hard Trilogy     20.08.2018
Cover: Pandora Akte, Die     20.08.2018
Cover: Dracula: The Resurrection     20.08.2018
Cover: Exhumed     20.08.2018
Cover: Innocent Until Caught     20.08.2018
Cover: Ripper     20.08.2018
Cover: Unreal     20.08.2018
Cover: Unitrax     20.08.2018
Cover: Slaine     20.08.2018
Cover: Siren City     20.08.2018
Spiky Harold ASM 6/86     19.08.2018
Off the Hook ASM 6/86     19.08.2018
Knight Tyme ASM 6/86     19.08.2018
Mr. Mephisto ASM 6/86     19.08.2018
Heretic II Power Play 1/99     19.08.2018
NBA Jam - T.E. Tournament Edition Video Games 3/95     19.08.2018
True Lies Video Games 3/95     19.08.2018
X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse Video Games 3/95     19.08.2018
International Superstar Soccer Video Games 3/95     19.08.2018
Super Punch-Out!! Video Games 1/95     19.08.2018
Syndicate Video Games 1/95     19.08.2018
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story Video Games 1/95     19.08.2018
Generations Lost Video Games 1/95     19.08.2018
Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel Video Games 1/95     19.08.2018
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 4/2018     17.08.2018
PC Games SH 1/98     17.08.2018
PC Games CD ROM 9/96 Letzte Ausgabe     17.08.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 20     17.08.2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
