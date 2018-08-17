User
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39622
Location: Übersee
Posted: 01.09.2018 - 11:53 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
RETURN Nr. 34
31.08.2018
Atlantis: Das sagenhafte Abenteuer
Mega Fun 5/98 29.08.2018
Gran Turismo
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
Frankreich 98: Die Fußball-WM
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
Ian Livingstone's Deathtrap Dungeon
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
Total NBA 98
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
V-Ball: Beach Volley Heroes
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
Ghost in the Shell
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
Arcade's Greatest Hits: The Atari Collection 2
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
Super Pang Collection
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
Olympic Hockey 98
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
Kula World
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
Chill
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
Poy Poy
Mega Fun 6/98 29.08.2018
Resident Evil 2
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
Pitfall 3D: Beyond the Jungle
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
Bomberman World (PSX)
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
Snow Racer 98
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
Lucky Luke (1998)
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
Tenchu: Stealth Assassins
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
Power League 64
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
1080° Snowboarding
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
NBA in the Zone '98
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
ReBoot
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
WCW vs. nWo: World Tour
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
Panzer Dragoon Saga
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
House of the Dead, The
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
Nectaris: Military Madness
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
Last Report, The
Mega Fun 5/98 26.08.2018
Enemy Infestation
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Global Domination (1998)
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Moto Racer 2
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Stratego (1998)
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
FIFA 99
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Manhattan
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Rival Realms
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Wargasm
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Buggy
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Microsoft Pinball Arcade
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Mana: Der Weg der schwarzen Macht
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Siedler III, Die
Power Play 1/99 24.08.2018
Dracula: The Resurrection
Power Play 4/2000 20.08.2018
Cover: Alien Carnage
20.08.2018
Cover: Alien Incident
20.08.2018
Cover: Black Dahlia
20.08.2018
Cover: Blood
20.08.2018
Cover: Die Hard Trilogy
20.08.2018
Cover: Pandora Akte, Die
20.08.2018
Cover: Dracula: The Resurrection
20.08.2018
Cover: Exhumed
20.08.2018
Cover: Innocent Until Caught
20.08.2018
Cover: Ripper
20.08.2018
Cover: Unreal
20.08.2018
Cover: Unitrax
20.08.2018
Cover: Slaine
20.08.2018
Cover: Siren City
20.08.2018
Spiky Harold
ASM 6/86 19.08.2018
Off the Hook
ASM 6/86 19.08.2018
Knight Tyme
ASM 6/86 19.08.2018
Mr. Mephisto
ASM 6/86 19.08.2018
Heretic II
Power Play 1/99 19.08.2018
NBA Jam - T.E. Tournament Edition
Video Games 3/95 19.08.2018
True Lies
Video Games 3/95 19.08.2018
X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse
Video Games 3/95 19.08.2018
International Superstar Soccer
Video Games 3/95 19.08.2018
Super Punch-Out!!
Video Games 1/95 19.08.2018
Syndicate
Video Games 1/95 19.08.2018
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Video Games 1/95 19.08.2018
Generations Lost
Video Games 1/95 19.08.2018
Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel
Video Games 1/95 19.08.2018
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 4/2018
17.08.2018
PC Games SH 1/98
17.08.2018
PC Games CD ROM 9/96
Letzte Ausgabe 17.08.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 20
17.08.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
