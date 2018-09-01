|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Posted: 01.09.2018 - 11:53 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
WHDLoad ist ein Shareware-Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Bundesliga Manager Professional - [new] - (Software 2000) done by StingRay - Info
Wonderdog - [improved] - (Core Design) trainer menu added, joypad controls added, reduced chip memory requirement - Info
Rise of the Robots - [improved] - (Mirage/Time Warner) support or OCS version added - Info
Thunder Cats - [improved] - (Elite) slave rewritten, CD³² joypad buttons added, QuitKey works on 68000, new icons included - Info
Behind the Iron Gate - [improved] - (Ego) slave rewritten, polish version supported, self modifying code patched, boxicons included - Info
Sound and Vision 2 - [new] - (Rebels) done by StingRay - Info - Image
D/Generation - [improved] - (Mindscape) savegames fixed - Info
Heimdall - [updated] - (Core Design) rewritten install, supports more versions (de/fr), added quitkey for 68000, manual & solution included - Info
Maniac Mansion - [improved] - (Lucasfilm Games) support for spanish version added - Info
Dance Diverse Vol.1 - [improved] - (Majic 12) out of bounds blit in line drawer fixed - Info - Image
Captain Fizz - [updated] - (Psygnosis) rewritten to use kickemu, buttonwait for title screen added - Info
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
