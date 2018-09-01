|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39622
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 01.09.2018 - 11:53 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Andrew Pang (Andy Pang) - Update the artist page
Man From The Council, The - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Steve Tibbett (SteveX) - Update the Artist photo comments
Megafortress: Operation Sledgehammer - Mission Disk One, Middle East / Megafortress: Operation Sledgehammer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, RTG - 1992
Megafortress: Flight Of The Old Dog - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, RTG - 1992
Wonderboy In Monsterland / Super Wonder Boy - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Man From The Council, The - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1987
Man From The Council, The - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Man From The Council, The - Upload 2 Game map pictures - OCS - 1987
Flight Of The Intruder - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Artech - Update the developer page
Steve Tibbett (SteveX) - Update the artist page
Steve Tibbett (SteveX) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Brataccas / Bandersnatch - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Brataccas / Bandersnatch - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Brataccas / Bandersnatch - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1986
Brataccas / Bandersnatch - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1986
Arctic Moves - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2017
Aigle D'Or: Le Retour, L' - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Astro Marine Corps (A.M.C.) - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Astaroth: The Angel Of Death - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Artura - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Artificial Dreams - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Army Moves - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Archipelagos - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Arcade Trivia Quiz - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Arcade Fruit Machine - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Aquanaut (Addictive) / Aquamarine - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Apache Flight - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Anarchy - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Alpha Waves - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Air Supply - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Adventures Of Quik And Silva, The - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Ski Simulator - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Advanced Fruit Machine Simulator - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Action Service - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Academy: Tau Ceti II / Space School Simulator: The Academy - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Arctic Moves - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2017
Aigle D'Or: Le Retour, L' - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Astro Marine Corps (A.M.C.) - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Astaroth: The Angel Of Death - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Artura - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Artificial Dreams - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Army Moves - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Arcade Trivia Quiz - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Archipelagos - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Arcade Fruit Machine - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Aquanaut (Addictive) / Aquamarine - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Apache Flight - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Anarchy - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Alpha Waves - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Air Supply - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Adventures Of Quik And Silva, The - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Ski Simulator - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Advanced Fruit Machine Simulator - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Action Service - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Academy: Tau Ceti II / Space School Simulator: The Academy - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Spike In Transilvania / Spikey In Transylvania - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sea, Soft & Sun - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1990
Strip Poker 3 / Deluxe Strip Poker 2 - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Strip Poker 3 / Deluxe Strip Poker 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Strip Poker 3 / Deluxe Strip Poker 2 - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Strip Poker 3 / Deluxe Strip Poker 2 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spike In Transilvania / Spikey In Transylvania - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Genesis Developments - Update the artist page
Genesis (UK) - Update the developer page
Spike In Transilvania / Spikey In Transylvania - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tracker Hero - Update the game page - AGA - 2010
Vojta Nedved (Nooly) - Update the artist page
Elf (MicroValue) - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Elf (MicroValue) - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Street War / Street Wars - Update the game page - OCS
Terran Envoy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Terran Envoy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stratagem - Update the developer page
Stratagem - Update the publisher page
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39622
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 01.09.2018 - 11:53 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Teil 2:
Caverns Of Pallè - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Caverns Of Pallè - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Ray Duck - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Ray Duck - Update the artist page
Kyle Hodgetts - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Kyle Hodgetts - Upload 3 Artist photo pictures
Street War / Street Wars - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS
Megafortress: Operation Sledgehammer - Mission Disk One, Middle East / Megafortress: Operation Sledgehammer - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS, RTG - 1992
Street War / Street Wars - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS
Megafortress: Operation Sledgehammer - Mission Disk One, Middle East / Megafortress: Operation Sledgehammer - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS, RTG - 1992
Scapeghost - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Scapeghost - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Scapeghost - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Scapeghost - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Elf (MicroValue) - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Elf (MicroValue) - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1988
Elf (MicroValue) - Upload 3 Game map pictures - OCS - 1988
Midwinter - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Midwinter - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Blazing Thunder - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heimdall - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sea, Soft & Sun - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1990
Deluxe Strip Poker / Strip Poker II (Artworx) - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Geisha - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Emmanuelle - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Sea, Soft & Sun - Update the game page - OCS - 1990
Sea, Soft & Sun - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1990
Sea, Soft & Sun - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1990
Sea, Soft & Sun - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1990
Sea, Soft & Sun - Create one new game page - OCS - 1990
Sugan Chagarlamudi - Create one new artist page
Heimdall - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heimdall - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heimdall - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heimdall - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heimdall - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tank Attack (PD) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum