User
Username:
Password:
Remember me
I forgot my password
Don't have an account yet?
You can
register
for FREE
»
Home
»
Mag Member
»
News View
»
News Tell
»
News Setting
»
Everywhere
Amiga Future
»
Info
»
Content List
»
Article-Database
»
Merchandising
»
Shop
»
Downloads
Community
»
Forum
»
Gallery
»
Calendar
Knowledge
»
Amiga Software
»
Amiga Cheats
»
Amiga FAQ
»
Forum FAQ
»
Links
Service
»
Jobs
»
Webmaster
»
Advertising
»
Contact/Imprint
»
Privacy Policy
Searching
Forum
ASD
Artikel
Heft-Index
FAQ
Gallery
Downloads
Links
Aminet
OS4 Depot
Amazon
Google
Advanced Search
Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:
Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana
Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
View previous topic
::
View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39622
Location: Übersee
Posted: 01.09.2018 - 11:53 Post subject: Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL
http://www.aminet.net
und als FTP-Server unter
ftp://main.aminet.net
ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse
Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
Airwolf.mp3
- - mods/mpg - 6.8M -
MP3 of the theme from Airwolf
-
(readme)
BergenCityBlues.mp3
- None - mods/mpg - 18M -
MP3 of the track Bergen City Blues
-
(readme)
CrockettsTheme.mp3
- - mods/mpg - 10M -
MP3 of Jan Hammer's hit from Miami Vice
-
(readme)
Flatfoot.mp3
- - mods/mpg - 8.2M -
MP3 of the Flatfoot Theme from the movie
-
(readme)
Hobsyssel.mp3
- - mods/mpg - 13M -
MP3 track of Hobyssel The Hobbit Theme
-
(readme)
LOST.mp3
- None - mods/mpg - 11M -
MP3 track of the LOST theme song
-
(readme)
NinjaRemix.lha
- - mods/misc - 72K -
OctaMED SoundStudio mod of Ninja Remix
-
(readme)
NordicWomen.mp3
- - mods/mpg - 17M -
MP3 version of Nordic Women (Blues)
-
(readme)
VadersTheme.mp3
- - mods/mpg - 1.1M -
MP3 of Darth Vader's Sith Theme
-
(readme)
WastelandRemix.lha
- None - mods/8voic - 31K -
Wasteland Remix from Ninja Remix (MMD3)
-
(readme)
WildernessLoader.lha
- None - mods/8voic - 102K -
6-channel Mix of Wilderness Loader (MMD3)
-
(readme)
BasementLoader.lha
- - mods/misc - 127K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
CentralPark.lha
- - mods/misc - 184K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Module
-
(readme)
CPLoader.lha
- - mods/misc - 172K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Module
-
(readme)
Dungeon.lha
- - mods/misc - 500K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
DungeonLoader.lha
- - mods/8voic - 6.0M -
6-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
InnerSanctum.lha
- - mods/misc - 141K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
insidia.lha
- 1.0 - game/jump - 3.3M -
Insidia - platform game 68k
-
(readme)
LN3EarthC64.lha
- - mods/misc - 223K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
LN3EndOutro.lha
- - mods/misc - 62K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
LN3Fire.lha
- - mods/misc - 1.5M -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
LN3Intro.lha
- - mods/8voic - 234K -
6-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
LN3Water.lha
- - mods/misc - 320K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
LN3Wind.lha
- - mods/misc - 105K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
MansionLoader.lha
- - mods/misc - 147K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
OfficeLoader.lha
- - mods/misc - 90K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
PalaceGarden.lha
- - mods/misc - 45K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
PGLoader.lha
- - mods/misc - 127K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
SewerLoader.lha
- - mods/misc - 183K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
StreetLoader.lha
- - mods/misc - 146K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
TFBLoader.lha
- - mods/misc - 69K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
TheBasement.lha
- - mods/misc - 173K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
TheMansion.lha
- - mods/misc - 107K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
TheOffice.lha
- - mods/misc - 218K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
ThePalace.lha
- - mods/misc - 199K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
TheSewer.lha
- - mods/misc - 412K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
TheStreet.lha
- - mods/misc - 51K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
TISLoader.lha
- - mods/misc - 73K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
TPLoader.lha
- - mods/misc - 98K -
4-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
UHCTools.lha
- 1.1 - util/misc - 37K -
UHC Tools installer
-
(readme)
Wilderness.lha
- - mods/8voic - 139K -
6-channel MMD3 OctaMED Music Module
-
(readme)
ACE-MorphOS.lha
- 1.17 - misc/emu - 1.5M -
Amstrad CPC/CPC+ Emulator
-
(readme)
Airwolf.lha
- - mods/misc - 113K -
4-channel MMD3 MOD Airwolf Theme
-
(readme)
BergenCityBlues.lha
- - mods/misc - 108K -
4-channel MMD3 MOD of Bergen City Blues
-
(readme)
CrockettsTheme.lha
- - mods/8voic - 49K -
6-channel Crockett's Theme MMD3 MOD
-
(readme)
CS2018.lha
- 1.23 - demo/misc - 165K -
Tasty Old-School Demo
-
(readme)
Flatfoot.lha
- - mods/8voic - 103K -
6-channel Flatfoot Theme MMD3 MOD
-
(readme)
fotochop_mcc_0.16.lha
- 0.16 - dev/mui - 8.7M -
Painting and image editing
-
(readme)
HobsysselTheme.lha
- - mods/8voic - 235K -
6-channel Hobsyssel Theme MMD3 MOD
-
(readme)
LOST.lha
- - mods/8voic - 584K -
6-channel LOST The End Theme MMD3 MOD
-
(readme)
LSTheme.lha
- - mods/misc - 78K -
4-channel Luke Skywalker Theme MMD3 MOD
-
(readme)
MCE-OS4.lha
- 10.6 - game/edit - 2.4M -
Multi-game Character Editor
-
(readme)
MCE.lha
- 10.6 - game/edit - 2.0M -
Multi-game Character Editor
-
(readme)
NordicWomen.lha
- - mods/8voic - 215K -
6-channel Nordic Women (Blues) MMD3 MOD
-
(readme)
VadersTheme.lha
- - mods/misc - 183K -
4-channel Darth Vader's Theme MMD3 MOD
-
(readme)
10MARC_EP1.mpg
- 1.0 - mags/misc - 46M -
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast Episode 1
-
(readme)
hamview.lha
- 2.0 - gfx/show - 3K -
HAM6 and HAM8 .hv video playback utils
-
(readme)
LN3Void.lha
- - mods/misc - 225K -
Improved LN3 Void MMD3 Module
-
(readme)
netfs_dissector.lha
- 1.1 - comm/net - 161K -
Wireshark protocol dissector for netfs
-
(readme)
AmiArcadia.lha
- 24.81 - misc/emu - 4.2M -
Signetics-based machines emulator
-
(readme)
AmiArcadia_OS4.lha
- 24.81 - misc/emu - 4.6M -
Signetics-based machines emulator
-
(readme)
AmiTimeKeeper.lha
- 1.05 - util/cdity - 191K -
Keep your time right
-
(readme)
FFT_AMIGA.py.txt
- 1.00.10 - dev/src - 3K -
Simple FFT for AMIGA Python 2.0.x.
-
(readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha
- 24.81 - misc/emu - 5.1M -
Signetics-based machines emulator
-
(readme)
GetExtIP.lha
- 1.2u - util/cli - 27K -
Get your external IP
-
(readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha
- 46.4.497 - util/libs - 760K -
free icon.library in optimized ASM code
-
(readme)
LN3Earth.lha
- - mods/misc - 167K -
Improved LN3 Earth MMD3 Module
-
(readme)
MCE-MOS.lha
- 10.6 - game/edit - 2.2M -
Multi-game Character Editor
-
(readme)
PoNG4.adf
- 1.00 - game/2play - 880K -
Pong for four players
-
(readme)
10MARC_EP2.mpg
- 1.0 - mags/misc - 18M -
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast Episode 2
-
(readme)
DisplayInfo.lha
- 1.0 - util/moni - 128K -
show info about available display modes
-
(readme)
FFT_Python_1.4.0.py.txt
- 1.00.00 - dev/src - 4K -
Simple FFT for AMIGA Python 1.4.0.
-
(readme)
SirAbabol.adf
- 1.0 - game/jump - 880K -
Amiga port of Mojon Twins 8 bits game
-
(readme)
dizzytorrent1.07.lha
- 1.07 - comm/tcp - 487K -
Amiga 68k BitTorrent client with AREXX
-
(readme)
harmonics.lha
- 1.1 - mus/edit - 71K -
A simple additive synthesizer
-
(readme)
InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha
- 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 75K -
Commodore Installer replacement
-
(readme)
InstallerLG.src.lha
- 0.1.0-alpha... - util/sys - 663K -
Commodore Installer replacement
-
(readme)
AminetReadmeMaker.lha
- 1.3 - util/app - 68K -
Easy creation & upload of AminetReadmes
-
(readme)
SetFileSize64.lha
- 1.0 - util/cli - 5K -
Change a file's size (64bit support)
-
(readme)
JFIFdt44.lha
- 44.9 - util/dtype - 803K -
JFIF (JPEG) picture datatype 44.9
-
(readme)
netsurf.lha
- 3.8 - comm/www - 6.9M -
Fast CSS capable web browser
-
(readme)
Vim_8.1-i386-aros.lha
- 8.1.341 - text/edit - 9.7M -
The ubiquitous text editor
-
(readme)
Vim_8.1-src.lha
- 8.1.341 - text/edit - 18M -
The ubiquitous text editor (source)
-
(readme)
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Quelle:
Aminet.net
URL der Quelle:
http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top
PDF
Display posts from previous:
All Posts
1 Day
7 Days
2 Weeks
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year
Oldest First
Newest First
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
All times are GMT - 11 Hours
Page
1
of
1
PDF
Jump to:
Select a forum
Amiga Future
----------------
News deutsch
News english
Internes
Kommentare
Amiga Future Member
Amiga & Kompatible Forum
----------------
Amiga und Kompatible Allgemein
Amiga und Kompatible Spiele
Amiga und Kompatible Hardware
Amiga Programmieren
Amiga Emulation
Amiga General Chat english
Andere Systeme
----------------
PC Allgemein
Andere Systeme
Sonstiges
----------------
Kleinanzeigen - Classifieds
OffTopic
APC&TCP
----------------
APC&TCP-News
APC&TCP-Support
AmiATLAS Support
CygnusEd Support
DigiBooster Support
Roadshow Support
You
cannot
post new topics in this forum
You
cannot
reply to topics in this forum
You
cannot
edit your posts in this forum
You
cannot
delete your posts in this forum
You
cannot
vote in polls in this forum
Privacy Policy
Powered by
phpBB
© 2001, 2002 phpBB Group
'AFclean' Theme by
Matthias Overloeper
, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold