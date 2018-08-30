|
AndreasM
|Posted: 30.08.2018 - 13:42 Post subject: NetSurf 3.8 veröffentlicht
NetSurf ist ein Webbrowser für AmigaOS 4 und weitere Plattformen.
NetSurf 3.8 bringt Verbesserungen im Seitenaufbau, der Stabilität und Sicherheit, sowie weitere Verbesserungen mit sich.
Es wird empfohlen auf NetSurf 3.8 zu aktualisieren.
http://www.netsurf-browser.org/downloads
