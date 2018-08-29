|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39597
Location: Übersee
Posted: 29.08.2018 - 16:45 Post subject: Amiga Future: Gamescom Bilder online
Auch die Amiga Future war dieses Jahr auf der Gamescom in Köln (Deutschland) mit einem kleinen Stand (80 m2 )im Retrobereich vertreten.
Und natürlich haben wir auch viele Fotos gemacht.
Während der Messe haben wir diese fleißig auf Facebook gepostet.
Ab sofort findet ihr einige dieser Bilder auch auf der Webpage der Amiga Future.
https://www.amigafuture.de/album_cat.php?cat_id=21
https://www.amigafuture.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
