Posted: 29.08.2018 - 16:34 Post subject: Sir Ababol - Eine neue Amiga Spieleportierung für 2018
Es gibt heute gute Nachrichten. Dank unseres guten Freundes Per-Ola Eriksson, haben wir erfahren, dass das 8-Bit-Spiel von Sir Ababol erschienen ist, das von den Mojon Twins für den C64, ZX Spectrum und NES entwickelt wurde und für den Amiga von Birra, Tom und Zoltar portiert wurde. Diese Amiga-Version war ursprünglich eine interene Übung und man lernte, wie man einen direkten Port von C-Quellen zu Amiga Blitz Basic macht und dieses Spiel ist das Endergebnis!
http://aminet.net/search?query=sirababol
Quelle:
http://www.indieretronews.com/2018/08/sir-ababol-new-amiga-game-port-release.html
