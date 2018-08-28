|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39589
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 28.08.2018 - 16:12 Post subject: Checkmate A1500 Pus - Kickstarter Launch Party
|
|
|
Nach 11 Monaten Arbeiten am Design, Prototen und Tests und mit großem Feedback aus der Amiga-Community, habe ich eine Launch-Party angesetzt.
Alle sind willkommen und ich werde versuchen, so viele Fragen wie möglich zu beantworten.
Link to YouTube live stream
https://www.amigasystems.com
Steve Jones
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum