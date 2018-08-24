Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Sensible World of Soccer Aktualisierung

 
Author Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
AFF Profi


Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2872
Location: 46047 Oberhausen

   germany
PostPosted: 27.08.2018 - 22:59    Post subject: Sensible World of Soccer Aktualisierung


24.08.2018 Sensible World of Soccer Aktualisierung

http://www.morguesoft.eu/Paginas/Miscelaneus.htm#

Auf der Homepage von Morguesoft gibt es nach 14 Jahren wieder eine Aktualisierung für Sensible World Of Soccer  mit der spanischen Saison 2018-19.
Diese Datei enthält die erste spanischen Liga der Saison 2018-2019 für die nachfolgenden Systeme:

Amiga und MS-DOS.

HINWEIS: Die Aktualisierung enthalt nur die erste Liga, nicht die zweite.
Playaveli
Grade reingestolpert
Grade reingestolpert


Joined: 27 Aug 2018
Posts: 1
Location: San Diego

   usa
PostPosted: 27.08.2018 - 23:51    Post subject: Re: Sensible World of Soccer Aktualisierung
HelmutH wrote


24.08.2018 Sensible World of Soccer Aktualisierung


http://www.sensiblesoccer.de/forum/index.php?board=169.0

Bei uns sind schon weitere team files für die Saison 18/19 verfügbar!
(wer eingeloggt ist, kann sie als Attachments runterladen)

Viel Spaß!
