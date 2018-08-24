|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2872
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 27.08.2018 - 22:59 Post subject: Sensible World of Soccer Aktualisierung
24.08.2018 Sensible World of Soccer Aktualisierung
http://www.morguesoft.eu/Paginas/Miscelaneus.htm#
Auf der Homepage von Morguesoft gibt es nach 14 Jahren wieder eine Aktualisierung für Sensible World Of Soccer mit der spanischen Saison 2018-19.
Diese Datei enthält die erste spanischen Liga der Saison 2018-2019 für die nachfolgenden Systeme:
Amiga und MS-DOS.
HINWEIS: Die Aktualisierung enthalt nur die erste Liga, nicht die zweite.
Playaveli
Grade reingestolpert
Joined: 27 Aug 2018
Posts: 1
Location: San Diego
|Posted: 27.08.2018 - 23:51 Post subject: Re: Sensible World of Soccer Aktualisierung
| HelmutH wrote
24.08.2018 Sensible World of Soccer Aktualisierung
http://www.sensiblesoccer.de/forum/index.php?board=169.0
Bei uns sind schon weitere team files für die Saison 18/19 verfügbar!
(wer eingeloggt ist, kann sie als Attachments runterladen)
Viel Spaß!
