Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39580
Location: Übersee

   germany
18.08.2018 - 10:08 Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

MsMadLemon: 'Worthy' for the Commodore Amiga - Gameplay & Review

Brand new game for the classic 86k Commodore Amiga computers 'Worthy' by Pixelglass games..
So happy to receive my copy finally! it feels like the good old days. Here is my review and an hour gameplay with my cousin as we work our way through the levels.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJy8GZ14hL0


RetroDemoScene: The Silents - Rex Polyhedron - Amiga Intro (50 FPS)

Rex Polyhedron by The Silents. released in 1991...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wL4kiZTJyBY


MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag "Joysticks reparieren" - FlorianD - Retrolution!2018 (HomeCon 50)

Auf der Retrolution 2018 referierte FlorianD über Instandsetzungsmöglichkeiten für Joysticks. Der Schwerpunkt lag auf dem Typ "Competition Pro". Wie man lahmgewordene Knackfrösche wieder ans Klicki-Klackern bringt erfahrt ihr hier!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVfjy5jJ3yk


MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag "Atari nano- & picoDOS" - FlorianD- Retrolution!2018 (Hanau)

FlorianD referiert über das nanoDOS von S. Baucke, speziell wie man damit bootbare Spiele-Disketten mit Startmenü erstellt. Danach geht es um das XDOS von S. Dorndorf (Nachfolger von HappyDOS), einem sehr kleinen DOS für den Atari, welches dem PC bekannten MS-DOS sehr ähnelt. Darauf aufbauend wird picoDOS von M. Reichel gezeigt, einem cursorgesteuerten Filemanager, basierend auf XDOS.
Die Aufnahmen entstanden auf der Retrolution!2018 in Hanau/Steinheim.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FSuojri65I


MsMadLemon: Amiga CD32 - Meanwell PSU and Test

My first time holding an Amiga CD32. I explore one in the "flesh" for the first time and put together a PSU using the Meanwell RT-65B power supply, the same which I put together for my nice blue Amiga 1200.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DV7o7y6HQLw
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
