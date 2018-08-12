Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39580
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 18.08.2018 - 10:05    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Retro Gamer (deutsch) 4/2018     17.08.2018
PC Games SH 1/98     17.08.2018
PC Games CD ROM 9/96 Letzte Ausgabe     17.08.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 20     17.08.2018
Absolute Zero Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Lion Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Arcade America Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Batman Forever: The Arcade Game Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Big Red Racing Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
I have no Mouth, and I must Scream Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Angel Devoid: Face of the Enemy Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Spider-Man & Venom: Separation Anxiety Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Cyberspeed Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Brain Dead 13 Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Radix: Beyond the Void Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Space Bucks Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Ecco the Dolphin Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Tomcat Alley Power Play 4/96     14.08.2018
Bureau 13 Power Play 4/95     12.08.2018
Bureau 13 PC Games 4/95     12.08.2018
Super Karts Power Play 4/95     12.08.2018
Big Red Adventure, The Power Play 4/95     12.08.2018
Gadget: Invention, Travel & Adventure Power Play 4/95     12.08.2018
Flight Light Power Play 4/95     12.08.2018
Crazy Circus Power Play 4/95     12.08.2018
L-Zone Power Play 4/95     12.08.2018
Guilty Power Play 4/95     12.08.2018
Shadows of Cairn Power Play 4/95     12.08.2018
Hugo Power Play 4/95     12.08.2018
Rise of the Triad: Dark War Power Play 3/95     12.08.2018
Woodruff and the Schnibble of Azimuth Power Play 3/95     12.08.2018
Hell: A Cyberpunk Thriller Power Play 3/95     12.08.2018
Space Pirates Power Play 3/95     12.08.2018


News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
