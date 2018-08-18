|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39580
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 18.08.2018 - 10:05 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Tank Attack (PD) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Leander - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heart Of China - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gods - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Falcon - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Brian The Lion - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bubba 'n' Stix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Warp - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Awesome Arcade Action Pack Volume 1 - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
SideWinder - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Neuromancer - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
F/A-18 Interceptor - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Warp - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Atomix - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Atomix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Atomix - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Atomix - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Atomix - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Günter Krämer (Guenter Kraemer, Softtouch/Soft Touch) - Update the artist page
Puffy's Saga / Super Puffy - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Foundation's Waste - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Winter Supersports 92 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
E-Motion - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wizzy's Quest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Atomix - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Roadwars / Road Wars - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Starblade - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Proein - Create one new publisher page
Starblade - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
F/A-18 Interceptor - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Vision: The 5 Dimension Utopia / Vision - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Vision: The 5 Dimension Utopia / Vision - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Vision: The 5 Dimension Utopia / Vision - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ad Games - Create one new publisher page
Extase - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Last Inca, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum