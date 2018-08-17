|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39563
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 17.08.2018 - 12:13 Post subject: MorphOS: Iris beta 36 veröffentlicht
|
|
|
Mit der Beta 36 von Iris wird die Unterstützung von Entwürfen im Ausgangs-Ordner eingeführt.
Weiter wurden einige Fehler beim Senden von Nachrichten behoben und die Oberfläche verbessert.
Bitte die README.txt für alle Änderungen beachten.
Das Archive kann auf tunkki heruntergeladen werden.
https://tunkki.dk/~jaca/iris.lha
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum