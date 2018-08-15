|
Scene World Podcast Episode #50: Lars Sobiraj
|
|
|
Scene World Podcast Episode #50 - 50. Episode Extravaganza mit Lars Sobiraj!
Lars Sobiraj ist freier Journalist, Mitglied der Amiga-Szene als Ghandy und Redakteur von Tarnkappe.info und ehemaliger Redakteur des Hugi discmag und des Nachrichten- und Untergrundportals gulli.com.
Er ist auch seit 2014 der erste Gast im Scene World Podcast.
AJ und Jörg heißen Lars in dieser speziellen 50. Folge 'Willkommen zurück'!
https://sceneworld.org/blog/2018/08/15/fifty/
