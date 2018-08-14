|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39552
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 14.08.2018 - 11:08 Post subject: 3D-Druck Service wieder online
|
|
|
Der 3D-Druckservice ist wieder online.
Ebenfalls in der Beta ist eine neue Frontabdeckung für den Amiga 4000.
Die Webseite wird jetzt für eine größere Farbauswahl aktualisiert.
http://3dprint.dreammerchandise.nl
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum