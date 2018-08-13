Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39546
Location: Übersee
Posted: 13.08.2018 - 10:08 Post subject: Elfie the Unicorn - In the Box
Elfie the Unicorn - Final Version veröffentlicht mit Diskette in einer Box.
Der Vater des Spieles Elfie the Unicorn hat die aktuellste Version Finale-One für den Amiga veröffentlicht.
Nun wird ein kleiner Traum war, denn man kann das Spiel jetzt in einer physischen Variante ersteigern.
Als Disketten Version für dem Amiga in einer Aufklapbaren Box. Schnell zuschnappen...
