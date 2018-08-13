AndreasM

Posted: 13.08.2018 - 10:01 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Retro Ravi: The 8Bit Mixshow - Episode 3 - Hardcore Vibes



This is an episode of the monthly podcast computer music mixshow 'The 8Bit Mixshow'. Every file is in .mod and they are played off original old skool Amiga A1200. This month genre is 'Happy Hardcore'. Each month I stream live on the first saturday at 7pm. Please enjoy share and subscribe for more content like this! www.8bitmix.com



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Z-PaSYpgAM





RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - A greetztro - Amiga Intro - AGA (50 FPS)



Great soundtrack in this little intro from Nah-Kolor. Released at Assembly 2018...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlP_yD-Wm0o





RetroDemoScene: Insane - 3r0hw - Amiga Demo - AGA (50 FPS)



Winning AGA demo from Datastorm 2018, well done lads...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SolRbEOgF5w





RetroDemoScene: Insane - Bomb - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)



iNSANE with a great OCS release for Datastorm 2018...



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hbz7nVBcO68





MsMadLemon: Speedball 2 (2 player co op) - Nostalgia Time Amiga



Another 2 player co-op on Amiga with my cousin. This time we're playing Speedball 2.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQpv_wRZYhM





MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #080 RETROthek



"Warum nicht eine eigene Retrocomputer-Veranstaltung aus dem Boden stampfen?" Dachte sich wohl auch Anna Christina "ACN128" Naß, als sie die RETROthek aus der Taufe hob. Nun hat also auch Karlsruhe seine eigene Retro-Convention. Was es auf der Kick-Off Veranstaltungen alles zu sehen gab haben Herwig "BlindGerMan" Solf und Reinhard "Simma-Sly" Mayerhofer, vom Yesterchips Studio Niederbayern, recherchiert. Und: Sie waren schwer begeistert



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POg8UdrSkSY





LemonTubeAmiga: Amiga CD32 Advert on Dangerous Streets CD



The Amiga CD32 Video Archive channel posted this on Lemon Amiga this week, and this is my recording of it in NTSC mode.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlsbl7Cff0c





MsMadLemon: Retro Corner Setup 2018



Join me as I set up the audio side of my retro corner, the Amigas, the C64 and more, with my new mixing console. Here's this year's retro setup, it seems nothing is permanent even when at the time I think it will be! Though I must say i'm liking this setup the best so far!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5wTgU_Z9gk





Radio PARALAX: Games Convention 2006 in Leipzig - Die Radio PARALAX Reportage (DVD Edition)



Im Jahre 2006 besuchten wir erstmals als Fachbesucher die Games Convention in Leipzig und konnten neben dem Einblick einiger Previews und Führen von Interviews auch einige bekannte Persönlichkeiten der Spielebranche sowie der Fachpresse antreffen. Da es aufgrund der damals noch technischen Einschränkungen keine Möglichkeiten gab unsere komplette Reportage von über 90 Min. in voller Länge hoch zu laden, wurde diese zu damaliger Zeit ausschließlich auf DVD veröffentlicht und für interessierte Mitglieder unseres Community-Forums zum Selbstkostenpreis angeboten. Diese stellen wir nun nach 12 Jahren nahezu ungekürzt online, auch um zu zeigen welche Hard- und Softwareprodukte zu damaliger Zeit aktuell waren.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9T-_6tJj08





Radio PARALAX: Games Convention 2007 in Leipzig - Die Radio PARALAX Reportage (DVD Edition)



Im Jahre 2007 besuchten wir zum zweiten mal als Fachbesucher die Games Convention in Leipzig und konnten neben dem Einblick einiger Previews und Führen von Interviews auch einige bekannte Persönlichkeiten der Spielebranche sowie der Fachpresse antreffen. Auch diese Videodokumentation gab es aufgrund von technischen Einschränkungen bei der Videolänge des damals noch jungen YouTube-Portals bislang nur auf 2 DVD's zum Selbstkostenpreis für interessierte Community-Mitglieder. Diese stellen wir nun nach 11 Jahren in voller Länge von über 2 Std. nahezu ungekürzt online. Darin enthalten sind neben der Sonderausstellung "Telespiele 1972-2007" u.A. auch Interviews mit Kazunori Yamauchi, Mike Montgomery, Chris Hülsbeck, Allister Brimble, Olof Gustafsson, Yuzo Koshiro, René Meyer, die zum Teil später als einzelne Videos veröffentlicht wurden.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pChdpcwdyIY

