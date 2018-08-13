Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Privacy Policy

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39546
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 13.08.2018 - 10:01    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Reply with quote
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Retro Ravi: The 8Bit Mixshow - Episode 3 - Hardcore Vibes

This is an episode of the monthly podcast computer music mixshow 'The 8Bit Mixshow'. Every file is in .mod and they are played off original old skool Amiga A1200. This month genre is 'Happy Hardcore'. Each month I stream live on the first saturday at 7pm. Please enjoy share and subscribe for more content like this! www.8bitmix.com

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Z-PaSYpgAM


RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - A greetztro - Amiga Intro - AGA (50 FPS)

Great soundtrack in this little intro from Nah-Kolor. Released at Assembly 2018...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlP_yD-Wm0o


RetroDemoScene: Insane - 3r0hw - Amiga Demo - AGA (50 FPS)

Winning AGA demo from Datastorm 2018, well done lads...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SolRbEOgF5w


RetroDemoScene: Insane - Bomb - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)

iNSANE with a great OCS release for Datastorm 2018...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hbz7nVBcO68


MsMadLemon: Speedball 2 (2 player co op) - Nostalgia Time Amiga

Another 2 player co-op on Amiga with my cousin. This time we're playing Speedball 2.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQpv_wRZYhM


MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #080 RETROthek

"Warum nicht eine eigene Retrocomputer-Veranstaltung aus dem Boden stampfen?" Dachte sich wohl auch Anna Christina "ACN128" Naß, als sie die RETROthek aus der Taufe hob. Nun hat also auch Karlsruhe seine eigene Retro-Convention. Was es auf der Kick-Off Veranstaltungen alles zu sehen gab haben Herwig "BlindGerMan" Solf und Reinhard "Simma-Sly" Mayerhofer, vom Yesterchips Studio Niederbayern, recherchiert. Und: Sie waren schwer begeistert

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POg8UdrSkSY


LemonTubeAmiga: Amiga CD32 Advert on Dangerous Streets CD

The Amiga CD32 Video Archive channel posted this on Lemon Amiga this week, and this is my recording of it in NTSC mode.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlsbl7Cff0c


MsMadLemon: Retro Corner Setup 2018

Join me as I set up the audio side of my retro corner, the Amigas, the C64 and more, with my new mixing console. Here's this year's retro setup, it seems nothing is permanent even when at the time I think it will be! Though I must say i'm liking this setup the best so far!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5wTgU_Z9gk


Radio PARALAX: Games Convention 2006 in Leipzig - Die Radio PARALAX Reportage (DVD Edition)

Im Jahre 2006 besuchten wir erstmals als Fachbesucher die Games Convention in Leipzig und konnten neben dem Einblick einiger Previews und Führen von Interviews auch einige bekannte Persönlichkeiten der Spielebranche sowie der Fachpresse antreffen. Da es aufgrund der damals noch technischen Einschränkungen keine Möglichkeiten gab unsere komplette Reportage von über 90 Min. in voller Länge hoch zu laden, wurde diese zu damaliger Zeit ausschließlich auf DVD veröffentlicht und für interessierte Mitglieder unseres Community-Forums zum Selbstkostenpreis angeboten. Diese stellen wir nun nach 12 Jahren nahezu ungekürzt online, auch um zu zeigen welche Hard- und Softwareprodukte zu damaliger Zeit aktuell waren.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9T-_6tJj08


Radio PARALAX: Games Convention 2007 in Leipzig - Die Radio PARALAX Reportage (DVD Edition)

Im Jahre 2007 besuchten wir zum zweiten mal als Fachbesucher die Games Convention in Leipzig und konnten neben dem Einblick einiger Previews und Führen von Interviews auch einige bekannte Persönlichkeiten der Spielebranche sowie der Fachpresse antreffen. Auch diese Videodokumentation gab es aufgrund von technischen Einschränkungen bei der Videolänge des damals noch jungen YouTube-Portals bislang nur auf 2 DVD's zum Selbstkostenpreis für interessierte Community-Mitglieder. Diese stellen wir nun nach 11 Jahren in voller Länge von über 2 Std. nahezu ungekürzt online. Darin enthalten sind neben der Sonderausstellung "Telespiele 1972-2007" u.A. auch Interviews mit Kazunori Yamauchi, Mike Montgomery, Chris Hülsbeck, Allister Brimble, Olof Gustafsson, Yuzo Koshiro, René Meyer, die zum Teil später als einzelne Videos veröffentlicht wurden.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pChdpcwdyIY
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website ICQ Number
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT - 11 Hours
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Privacy Policy
Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold