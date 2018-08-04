User
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39532
Location: Übersee
Posted: 11.08.2018 - 10:17 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Street Fighter II: The World Warrior
Play Time 12/93 08.08.2018
F1 2000
Video Games 5/2000 08.08.2018
Killer Loop
Power Play 3/2000 08.08.2018
Salamander
Power Play 10/88 08.08.2018
Cool Spot
Play Time 12/93 08.08.2018
Goof Troop
Play Time 12/93 08.08.2018
Zombies Ate My Neighbors
Play Time 12/93 08.08.2018
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: Tournament Fighters
Play Time 12/93 08.08.2018
Chuck Rock 2: Son of Chuck
Play Time 12/93 08.08.2018
Asterix and the Great Rescue
Play Time 12/93 08.08.2018
FIFA International Soccer
Play Time 12/93 08.08.2018
Disney's Aladdin
Play Time 12/93 08.08.2018
Zool: Ninja of the ''Nth'' Dimension
Play Time 12/93 08.08.2018
MiG-29: Fighter Pilot
Play Time 12/93 08.08.2018
Mission: Impossible (1998)
Video Games 9/98 06.08.2018
Cruis'n World
Video Games 9/98 06.08.2018
True Golf Classics: Waialae Country Club (N64)
Video Games 9/98 06.08.2018
Streets of Rage II
Video Games 2/93 06.08.2018
WWF Superstars
Play Time 11/91 06.08.2018
Bomber Boy
Play Time 11/91 06.08.2018
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
Play Time 11/91 06.08.2018
Secret Weapons of the Luftwaffe
Play Time 11/91 06.08.2018
Battle Isle
Play Time 11/91 06.08.2018
Wing Commander II: Vengeance of the Kilrathi
Play Time 11/91 06.08.2018
Kathedrale, Die
Play Time 11/91 06.08.2018
Virtual Worlds
Play Time 11/91 06.08.2018
Caesars Palace
Play Time 11/91 06.08.2018
Malibu Beach Volleyball
Play Time 11/91 06.08.2018
MCV 4/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 5/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 6/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 11/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 12/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 14/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 15/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 16/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 17/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 18/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 32/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 37/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 39/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 40/2001
04.08.2018
MCV 41/2001
04.08.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
