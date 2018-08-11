|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39532
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 11.08.2018 - 10:17 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Vision: The 5 Dimension Utopia / Vision - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Vision: The 5 Dimension Utopia / Vision - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Vision: The 5 Dimension Utopia / Vision - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ad Games - Create one new publisher page
Extase - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Neuromancer - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Last Inca, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Starblade - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Troy A. Miles - Update the artist page
Michael A. Stackpole - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Michael A. Stackpole - Update the artist page
Bruce Balfour - Update the artist page
Kurt Heiden - Update the artist page
Charles H. H. Weidman III - Update the artist page
Brian Fargo - Update the artist page
Neuromancer - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Philippe Ulrich - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Philippe Ulrich - Update the artist page
Rémi Herbulot - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Ishar Trilogy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Virgin Loisirs (France) - Update the publisher page
Powerplay (Mega Games Pack) - Update the game page
New Zealand Story, The - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1989
Level One - Update the developer page
Axe Of Rage - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Barbarian II: The Dungeon Of Drax / Barbarian II: Le Dongeon De Drax - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Barbarian II: The Dungeon Of Drax / Barbarian II: Le Dongeon De Drax - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Barbarian II: The Dungeon Of Drax / Barbarian II: Le Dongeon De Drax - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Barbarian II: The Dungeon Of Drax / Barbarian II: Le Dongeon De Drax - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Barbarian II: The Dungeon Of Drax / Barbarian II: Le Dongeon De Drax - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Sword And Magic - 1991 - Update the game page
Crystals Of Arborea - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Targhan - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Crystals Of Arborea - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crystals Of Arborea - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crystals Of Arborea - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Targhan - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Targhan - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Targhan - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Ishar Trilogy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Ishar Trilogy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Jinks - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum