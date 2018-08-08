|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39515
Location: Übersee
Posted: 08.08.2018 - 13:41 Post subject: Radio Paralax: Best of Assembly & Datastorm 20
Radio Paralax schreibt:
Am kommenden Samstag, den 11.8.2018 ab 20:00 Uhr gibt es eine Sondersendung, die wie folgt in 3 Teile aufgeteilt ist:
1. Best of Assembly 2018 - Die besten Demos und Veröffentlichungen der finnischen Demoparty
2. Best of Datastorm 2018 - Die besten Demos und Veröffentlichungen der schwedischen C64- & Amiga-Demoparty
3. RetroVision - Plug & Play #77 - Die üblichen Neuvorstellungen mit anschließenden Spielen und Demos nach freier Wahl.
Link zum Videostream: https://www.radio-paralax.de/videostream-chat-wide/
Ich hoffe man sieht sich wieder an üblicher Stelle im Chat.
Viel Spaß und Gute Unterhaltung!
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
