Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39503
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 06.08.2018 - 10:48    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

MsMadLemon: Nostalgia Time Amiga - Pang (2 player co op)

My Cousin Ayman is staying here for the summer break so thought we'd do some co-op 2 player Nostalgia Time Episodes, starting with Pang )

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJAxb8ddAzY


MsMadLemon: Soundcraft Signature 12 MTK - Unboxing, review and exploration

Needing more inputs for my retro corner, since it has been growing with more machines. I decided to get myself a Sound mixing console. The Soundcraft Signature 12 MTK
In this review video I unbox the mixer, take a look at all the features on it and go through how it works. I also continue to have a little chillout session while playing around with the Lexicon FX processor and the Sapphire Asymmetric EQ feature. I have it connected to my Sony minidisc recorder and Sony D6c portable cassette recorder, while playing Commodore 64 SID and Amiga MOD music.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcNjvjmxTA4


BIOSJERBIL: Brewster and Commodore/Amiga emulation

From the July 2017 Commodore Vegas Expo v13, Matt Brewster speaks about Commodore and Amiga emulation on various hardware boxes. Filmed by Bernardo at the Plaza Hotel in Las Vegas

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5awTcWBv0mc


Classic-Videogames: Chuck Rock - Amiga - 1991 - INTERPLAY #64 mit Apprentice & Ghoul

Spiele aus der Steinzeit? Welches war euer erster Titel den ihr jemals gezockt habt mit diesem Thema? Bei Ghoul und mir war´s 1991 Chuck Rock von Core Desgin auf dem Amiga 500. Wenn noch Zeit bleibt, zeigen wir auch noch Portierungen auf anderen Systemen wie der Game Boy, C64, Super NES oder Mega Drive.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg1CX1OGxW4
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
