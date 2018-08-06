AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 39503

Location: Übersee







Posted: 06.08.2018 - 10:48 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



MsMadLemon: Nostalgia Time Amiga - Pang (2 player co op)



My Cousin Ayman is staying here for the summer break so thought we'd do some co-op 2 player Nostalgia Time Episodes, starting with Pang )



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJAxb8ddAzY





MsMadLemon: Soundcraft Signature 12 MTK - Unboxing, review and exploration



Needing more inputs for my retro corner, since it has been growing with more machines. I decided to get myself a Sound mixing console. The Soundcraft Signature 12 MTK

In this review video I unbox the mixer, take a look at all the features on it and go through how it works. I also continue to have a little chillout session while playing around with the Lexicon FX processor and the Sapphire Asymmetric EQ feature. I have it connected to my Sony minidisc recorder and Sony D6c portable cassette recorder, while playing Commodore 64 SID and Amiga MOD music.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcNjvjmxTA4





BIOSJERBIL: Brewster and Commodore/Amiga emulation



From the July 2017 Commodore Vegas Expo v13, Matt Brewster speaks about Commodore and Amiga emulation on various hardware boxes. Filmed by Bernardo at the Plaza Hotel in Las Vegas



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5awTcWBv0mc





Classic-Videogames: Chuck Rock - Amiga - 1991 - INTERPLAY #64 mit Apprentice & Ghoul



Spiele aus der Steinzeit? Welches war euer erster Titel den ihr jemals gezockt habt mit diesem Thema? Bei Ghoul und mir war´s 1991 Chuck Rock von Core Desgin auf dem Amiga 500. Wenn noch Zeit bleibt, zeigen wir auch noch Portierungen auf anderen Systemen wie der Game Boy, C64, Super NES oder Mega Drive.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg1CX1OGxW4

_________________

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP