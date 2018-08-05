|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39500
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 05.08.2018 - 09:13 Post subject: RetroPlay: Neue Videos online
Virtual Dimension schreibt:
RetroPlay: Zak McKracken #11 - Hauptgewinn! (Amiga)
Zurück auf der Erde wird erst einmal unser Lotto-Gewinn eingestrichen. Immerhin hatten wir ja die Zahlen vom nächsten Tag, und unsere Cashcard freut sich über einen satten Zuwachs! Danach sammeln wir unseren Kram ein, der vor nicht all zu langer Zeit von den Aliens sichergestellt wurde, und machen uns auf den Weg nach Mexico...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nY8XurGRCCY
Bastel Ecke #07: CPC 6128- Kondensator-Tausch (Teil 6)
Es wird Zeit für das Retro-Allheilmittel: Wir tauschen die Elektrolytkondensatoren im Schneider CPC 6128. Das muss doch was bewirken! Oder?
ACHTUNG: Nachbasteln erfolgt auf eigene Gefahr! Im Zweifelsfall bitte einen Profi zurate ziehen!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUA8rjjN3L4
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
