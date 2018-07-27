User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39496
Location: Übersee
Posted: 04.08.2018 - 10:15 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Artikel: Nintendo 64 DD
Video Games 5/2000 01.08.2018
Artikel: PAL-N64-RGB-Umbau
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
Kyojin no Doshin 1
Video Games 5/2000 01.08.2018
Mario Artist: Paint Studio
Video Games 5/2000 01.08.2018
King of Fighters '97, The
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
NBA in the Zone '98
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
Fighters Destiny
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
NHL Breakaway 98
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
Rock & Roll Racing 2: Red Asphalt
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
NHL Powerplay Hockey 98
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
Caesars Palace (PSX)
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
Jet Moto 2
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
NBA Action 98
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
Treasures of the Deep
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
X-Men: Children of the Atom
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
Croc: Legend of the Gobbos
Video Games 3/98 01.08.2018
Diablo
Video Games 5/98 29.07.2018
Diablo
PC Games 2/97 29.07.2018
Diablo
Power Play 2/97 29.07.2018
Bioforge
Play Time 5/95 29.07.2018
Cover: Mega lo Mania
29.07.2018
Cover: Dragons Breath
29.07.2018
Racing Aces
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Stellar-Fire
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Sewer Shark
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Hook (Sony)
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Prize Fighter
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Landstalker: Die Schätze von König Nolo
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Eternal Champions
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
ToeJam & Earl in Panik auf Funkotron
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Socket
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Dragon's Revenge
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Lethal Enforcers
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Greatest Heavyweights
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
virtual pinball
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
PDF
