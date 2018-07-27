Amiga Future Archive Vesalia

AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39496
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 04.08.2018 - 10:15    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Reply with quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Artikel: Nintendo 64 DD Video Games 5/2000     01.08.2018
Artikel: PAL-N64-RGB-Umbau Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
Kyojin no Doshin 1 Video Games 5/2000     01.08.2018
Mario Artist: Paint Studio Video Games 5/2000     01.08.2018
King of Fighters '97, The Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
NBA in the Zone '98 Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
Fighters Destiny Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
NHL Breakaway 98 Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
Rock & Roll Racing 2: Red Asphalt Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
NHL Powerplay Hockey 98 Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
Caesars Palace (PSX) Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
Jet Moto 2 Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
NBA Action 98 Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
Treasures of the Deep Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
X-Men: Children of the Atom Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Video Games 3/98     01.08.2018
Diablo Video Games 5/98     29.07.2018
Diablo PC Games 2/97     29.07.2018
Diablo Power Play 2/97     29.07.2018
Bioforge Play Time 5/95     29.07.2018
Cover: Mega lo Mania     29.07.2018
Cover: Dragons Breath     29.07.2018
Racing Aces Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Stellar-Fire Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Sewer Shark Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Hook (Sony) Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Prize Fighter Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Landstalker: Die Schätze von König Nolo Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Eternal Champions Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
ToeJam & Earl in Panik auf Funkotron Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Socket Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Dragon's Revenge Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Lethal Enforcers Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Greatest Heavyweights Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
virtual pinball Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
