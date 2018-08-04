|
Posted: 04.08.2018 - 10:15 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Sword And Magic - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sword And Magic - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ishar Trilogy - 1995 - Update the game page
No Buddies Land - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS
No Buddies Land - Upload 5 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS
Roadwars / Road Wars - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Builderland: The Story Of Melba - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Builderland: The Story Of Melba - Upload 6 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dinosaur Detective Agency - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dinosaur Detective Agency - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Roadwars - Update the game page - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1988
Roadwars / Road Wars - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Roadwars / Road Wars - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Roadwars - Update the Misc screenshot comments - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1988
Roadwars - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - Coin-Op - Arcadia - 1988
Walker Hodgson (WH) - Create one new developer page
Speedboat Assassins / Speedboat Assassin / 3D Boat Assassin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Grant Evans - Update the artist page
Mick West - Update the artist page
Roadwars / Road Wars - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Helter Skelter / BEM Game, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Bomb'X 1995: The Scene's Levels - Upload 60 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Bomb'X 1995: The Scene's Levels - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Bomb'X 1995: The Scene's Levels - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Bomb'X 1995: The Scene's Levels - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Shock Wave: The Last Chance - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Shock Wave: The Last Chance - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Worthy - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 2018
Worthy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 2018
Worthy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 2018
Worthy - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 2018
Worthy - Create one new cheatcode - AmigaCD, CD32, OCS - 2018
Worthy - Create one new cheatcode - OCS - 2018
Pixelglass - Update the developer page
Renegade III / Renegade III: The Final Chapter - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS
Diamond Fever: Amiga Plus Edition - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1999
Diamond Fever: Amiga Plus Edition - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1999
Rolling Thunder - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1987
Rolling Thunder - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Rolling Thunder - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1987
Helter Skelter / BEM Game, The - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
PDF
