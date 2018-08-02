|
HelmutH
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posted: 04.08.2018 - 00:22 Post subject: Individual Computers: Neue Hardware in Arbeit
02.08.2018 Individual Computers: Neue Hardware in Arbeit
https://icomp.de/shop-icomp/de/newsreader/items/betriebsferien-bis-20-august.html
Betriebsferien bis 20. August, aber das Entwicklerteam arbeitet weiter: Neue Versionen von Indivision ECS und Chameleon, ein neuer Produktionslauf der A604n, die Netzwerkkarte "X-Surf-500" für ACA500 und ACA500plus und auch neue Turbokarten für den Amiga sind in Arbeit und teilweise schon in Produktion.
