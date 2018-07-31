Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39478
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 31.07.2018 - 09:27    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

MsMadLemon: Amiga PSU (MeanWell RT-65B) Part 1 - Prepping and Painting

After spray painting my A1200, i've decided to treat it to a nice PSU put together using the Meanwell RT 65B power supply which is available from Ali express (link below)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-WvtaV5pUM


MsMadLemon: Amiga PSU (MeanWell RT-65B) Part 2 - Assembly

Today I finish off the Meanwell RT-65B Amiga PSU project with the assembly of the newly spray painted case to match my blue Amiga 1200.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WO6n-FoZGPo


Retro Ravi: Did Musicians steal from video games? Ft. Retromancave and Dubious Engineering

I am joined by Retro ManCave and Dubious Engineering and we take a look at music that is related to video games in some way.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2NU49BE61Y


MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #079 Amiga Bootvorgang - ROM

Was passiert eigentlich im Amiga, kurz nachdem der Power-Schalter betätigt worden ist? Dämliche Frage? Uninteressant, weil man ja eh nichts dran schrauben kann? Wie auch immer, mich hat es interessiert und dank Thomas Richter bin ich nun um einiges schlauer, wenn auch ungleich mehr verwirrter

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_4x72Xrt4c


RETR-O-MAT: Retro Repair - Repairing a leaked battery in the Amiga 2000 - The Repair Job - Part 2

We recently aquired a Amiga 2000 with a leacking battery. This Video shows part 2 of what we did to clean everything up and get it back in working condition!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyMgr7haHFA


Commodore Vegas Expo 2018 commercial

Here is a mash-up of Commodore 64 game and Commodore 64 music! Boogie your way to CommVEx v14 2018 on August 11-12 at the Plaza Hotel, 1 Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1WvTpNHs64


Classic-Videogames: Szene News #94 - mit Apprentice und Sabrina

Seid gespannt auf anderthalb Stunden vielfältige Retro News. Was bringt die Szene neues? Wir zeigen es euch! Schaltet doch demnächst auch mal live in unsere Sendung ein unter www.videostream.classic-videogames.de

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eFCug8FgEQ
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
