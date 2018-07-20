Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Author
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39465
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 28.07.2018 - 11:20    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Racing Aces Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Stellar-Fire Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Sewer Shark Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Hook (Sony) Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Prize Fighter Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Landstalker: Die Schätze von König Nolo Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Eternal Champions Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
ToeJam & Earl in Panik auf Funkotron Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Socket Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Dragon's Revenge Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Lethal Enforcers Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Greatest Heavyweights Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
virtual pinball Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine Video Games 2/94     27.07.2018
Computing with the Amstrad 2/87     25.07.2018
Computing with the Amstrad 4/88     25.07.2018
Computing with the Amstrad 5/88     25.07.2018
Computing with the Amstrad 6/88     25.07.2018
Computing with the Amstrad 7/88     25.07.2018
Computing with the Amstrad 8/88     25.07.2018
Retro Gamer 181     25.07.2018
Retro Gamer 182     25.07.2018
Retro Gamer 183     25.07.2018
Golden Path ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Mag Max ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Micronaut One ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Falcon: The Renegade Lord ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Buddy Bubble ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Livingstone... I presume? ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
10 Computer Hits: Volume Five ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Alien Evolution ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Saracen ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Terra Nova ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Storm (C16) ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Amaurote ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Sky Fighter ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Hydrofool ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
Rasterscan ASM 9/87     22.07.2018
3D Lemmings Video Games 8/96     20.07.2018
Tails Adventure Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
Garfield: Caught in the Act Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
High Velocity: Mountain Racing Challenge Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
World Series Baseball (Saturn) Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
Mansion of Hidden Souls, The Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
Sonic Labyrinth Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
Striker: World Cup Special Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
Theme Park Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
FIFA Soccer 96 Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
Mega Man 7 Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
PGA Tour 96 Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
True Golf Classics: Waialae Country Club Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
