Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39465
Location: Übersee
Posted: 28.07.2018 - 11:20 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Racing Aces
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Stellar-Fire
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Sewer Shark
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Hook (Sony)
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Prize Fighter
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Landstalker: Die Schätze von König Nolo
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Eternal Champions
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
ToeJam & Earl in Panik auf Funkotron
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Socket
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Dragon's Revenge
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Lethal Enforcers
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Greatest Heavyweights
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
virtual pinball
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
Video Games 2/94 27.07.2018
Computing with the Amstrad 2/87
25.07.2018
Computing with the Amstrad 4/88
25.07.2018
Computing with the Amstrad 5/88
25.07.2018
Computing with the Amstrad 6/88
25.07.2018
Computing with the Amstrad 7/88
25.07.2018
Computing with the Amstrad 8/88
25.07.2018
Retro Gamer 181
25.07.2018
Retro Gamer 182
25.07.2018
Retro Gamer 183
25.07.2018
Golden Path
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Mag Max
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Micronaut One
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Falcon: The Renegade Lord
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Buddy Bubble
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Livingstone... I presume?
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
10 Computer Hits: Volume Five
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Alien Evolution
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Saracen
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Terra Nova
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Storm (C16)
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Amaurote
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Sky Fighter
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Hydrofool
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
Rasterscan
ASM 9/87 22.07.2018
3D Lemmings
Video Games 8/96 20.07.2018
Tails Adventure
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
Garfield: Caught in the Act
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
High Velocity: Mountain Racing Challenge
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
World Series Baseball (Saturn)
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
Mansion of Hidden Souls, The
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
Sonic Labyrinth
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
Striker: World Cup Special
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
Theme Park
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
FIFA Soccer 96
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
Mega Man 7
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
PGA Tour 96
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
True Golf Classics: Waialae Country Club
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
PDF
