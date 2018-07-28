|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39465
Location: Übersee
Posted: 28.07.2018 - 11:20 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Helter Skelter - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Renegade III / Renegade III: The Final Chapter - Update the game page - OCS
Renegade III / Renegade III: The Final Chapter - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS
Renegade III / Renegade III: The Final Chapter - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS
Renegade III / Renegade III: The Final Chapter - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS
Josie Lewis (Joseph Lewis) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Josie Lewis (Joseph Lewis) - Update the artist page
Ablaze - Update the developer page
Bomb'X - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bomb'X - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bomb'X - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Helter Skelter - Upload 76 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Helter Skelter - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1988
Helter Skelter (Enhanced) - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Helter Skelter - Create one new cheatcode - OCS - 1988
Helter Skelter (Enhanced) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Way Of The Little Dragon, The / Little Dragon - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Helter Skelter - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Helter Skelter - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Helter Skelter - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Helter Skelter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Helter Skelter - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Helter Skelter - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Helter Skelter - Create one new game page - OCS - 1988
Operation Spruance: The Naval Warfare Simulation - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
USS John Young 2: A Realistic Warship Simulation - Update the game page - OCS - 1991
USS John Young 2: A Realistic Warship Simulation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1991
Parsec - Update the publisher page
Parsec Entertainment - Update the publisher page
Parsec - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Freak Out - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Parsec Entertainment - Create one new publisher page
Parsec (Denmark) - Update the developer page
Kevin Mikkelsen - Update the Artist photo comments
Jeff Minter (Yak) - Update the Artist photo comments
Paul Woakes - Update the Artist photo comments
Archer MacLean - Update the Artist photo comments
Kevin Mikkelsen - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Kevin Mikkelsen - Update the artist page
Jim Rankenberg - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Jim Rankenberg - Update the artist page
Allan B. Pedersen - Update the artist page
Way Of The Little Dragon, The / Little Dragon - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
Way Of The Little Dragon, The / Little Dragon - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Street Gang - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Street Gang - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Street Gang - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
World Games - Update the publisher page
Way Of The Little Dragon, The / Little Dragon - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Parsec (Denmark) - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Moon City - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Parsec (Germany) - Create one new developer page
Axxiom (micro-partner/MicroProse) - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Axxiom (micro-partner/MicroProse) - Update the publisher page
Axxiom [micro-partner/MicroProse] - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Axxiom [micro-partner/MicroProse] - Update the developer page
Helter Skelter (Enhanced) - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Helter Skelter (Enhanced) - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mini SWAT - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS - 2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
