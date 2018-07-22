|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 2857
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
Posted: 27.07.2018 - 20:17 Post subject: IBrowse V2.5 Beta 25.78 erschienen
22.07.2018 IBrowse V2.5 Beta 25.78 erschienen
https://www.ibrowse-dev.net/history.php
Änderungen in der neuen beta Version:
- BUGID 1667: Unterstützung für den MIME-Typ "Anwendung / xhtml + xml" hinzugefügt
- Unterstützung für 3-stellige HTML Hex-Farbwerte hinzugefügt
- verhindern von Spoofing von Einträgen vor dem Löschen, wenn sie in den URL-Einstellungen verwendet werden
- Abschließende Lokalisierung von Spoofing-Einstellungen
