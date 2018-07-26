|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39451
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 26.07.2018 - 14:39 Post subject: AUI: Treffen mit Eddy, Neil, Nueall und Brendan
|
|
|
Amiga User Ireland schreibt:
Treffen mit Eddy Carroll, Neil Cafferkey, Niall Ó'Brollchain und Brendan Smith
Bei der Amiga Ireland 2018 hatten wir das Vergnügen, einflussreiche und inspirierende Menschen zu treffen.
Eddy Carroll gab der Welt SnoopDOS und Neil Cafferkey ist ein AROS-Kernentwickler.
Niall Ó'Brollchain schrieb das erste kommerzielle Spiel in Irland, Hitman für den Commodore 64.
Brendan "Speedie" Smith ist Kurator des Computer & Communications Museum of Ireland.
Das Museum befindet sich in Galway und hat einen Commodore-Bereich mit aktiven Betreuern und vielen Besuchern.
http://amigausers.ie/listen/
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum