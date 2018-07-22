|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39449
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 24.07.2018 - 10:45 Post subject: GOLD2.10 Core für Vampire V2 veröffentlicht
GOLD2.10 wurde am 22.07.2018 veröffentlicht
Änderungen:
* 4 verschiedene IDE Geschwindigkeiten hinzugefügt (V500)
* SBCD Anweisungen korrigiert
* ChipRAM Erkennung korrigiert
* Verbesserte CIA Timings (V600)
FlashBINs und JICs für V600 und V500 sind auf http://wiki.apollo-accelerators.com verfügbar.
SAGA Treiberpaket wurde auch aktualisiert:
http://apollo-accelerators.com/files/SAGA/SAGADriver.v1.4.lha
Änderungen:
* Aktualisiert: VControl to 1.6
* Aktualisiert: VampireSN for Vampire V4
* Aktualisiert: SDNet to 1.92
* Aktualisiert: V2ExpEth to 1.92
http://apollo-accelerators.com
