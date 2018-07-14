Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39380
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 21.07.2018 - 09:49    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

3D Lemmings Video Games 8/96     20.07.2018
Tails Adventure Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
Garfield: Caught in the Act Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
High Velocity: Mountain Racing Challenge Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
World Series Baseball (Saturn) Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
Mansion of Hidden Souls, The Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
Sonic Labyrinth Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
Striker: World Cup Special Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
Theme Park Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
FIFA Soccer 96 Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
Mega Man 7 Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
PGA Tour 96 Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
True Golf Classics: Waialae Country Club Mega Fun 1/96     20.07.2018
MCV 15/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 20/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 25/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 26/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 28/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 29/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 30/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 31/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 32/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 35/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 37/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 38/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 40/2000     18.07.2018
MCV 45/2000     18.07.2018
Interview: H.R. Gigger ASM 4/92     16.07.2018
Mr. Nutz Video Games 3/95     16.07.2018
Brett Hull Hockey '95 Video Games 3/95     16.07.2018
Dark Seed ASM 4/92     16.07.2018
Dark Seed ASM 6/92     16.07.2018
Amberstar ASM 6/92     16.07.2018
Might and Magic III: Die Inseln von Terra ASM 6/92     16.07.2018
Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus ASM 6/92     16.07.2018
Plan 9 from Outer Space ASM 6/92     16.07.2018
Inca ASM 2/93     16.07.2018
Dark Seed ASM 5/93     16.07.2018
Eye of the Beholder III: Assault on Myth Drannor ASM 7/93     16.07.2018
Abandoned Places 2 ASM 7/93     16.07.2018
Beavers ASM 7/93     16.07.2018
Mr. Nutz Mega Fun 4/94     14.07.2018
Virtual Soccer Mega Fun 4/94     14.07.2018
Metal Marines Mega Fun 4/94     14.07.2018
Fatal Fury 2 Mega Fun 4/94     14.07.2018
Bastard! Mega Fun 4/94     14.07.2018
PGA European Tour Mega Fun 4/94     14.07.2018
Bugs Bunny: Rabbit Rampage Mega Fun 5/94     14.07.2018
Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics Mega Fun 5/94     14.07.2018
Pro Sport Hockey Mega Fun 5/94     14.07.2018
Space Ace (SNES) Mega Fun 5/94     14.07.2018
Tony Meola's Sidekicks Soccer Mega Fun 5/94     14.07.2018
Turn and Burn: No-Fly Zone Mega Fun 5/94     14.07.2018
Dune II: Der Kampf um Arrakis Mega Fun 5/94     14.07.2018
Super Mario Land 3: Wario Land Mega Fun 5/94     14.07.2018
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
