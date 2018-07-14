User
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39380
Location: Übersee
Posted: 21.07.2018 - 09:49 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
3D Lemmings
Video Games 8/96 20.07.2018
Tails Adventure
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
Garfield: Caught in the Act
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
High Velocity: Mountain Racing Challenge
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
World Series Baseball (Saturn)
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
Mansion of Hidden Souls, The
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
Sonic Labyrinth
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
Striker: World Cup Special
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
Theme Park
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
FIFA Soccer 96
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
Mega Man 7
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
PGA Tour 96
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
True Golf Classics: Waialae Country Club
Mega Fun 1/96 20.07.2018
MCV 15/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 20/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 25/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 26/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 28/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 29/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 30/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 31/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 32/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 35/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 37/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 38/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 40/2000
18.07.2018
MCV 45/2000
18.07.2018
Interview: H.R. Gigger
ASM 4/92 16.07.2018
Mr. Nutz
Video Games 3/95 16.07.2018
Brett Hull Hockey '95
Video Games 3/95 16.07.2018
Dark Seed
ASM 4/92 16.07.2018
Dark Seed
ASM 6/92 16.07.2018
Amberstar
ASM 6/92 16.07.2018
Might and Magic III: Die Inseln von Terra
ASM 6/92 16.07.2018
Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus
ASM 6/92 16.07.2018
Plan 9 from Outer Space
ASM 6/92 16.07.2018
Inca
ASM 2/93 16.07.2018
Dark Seed
ASM 5/93 16.07.2018
Eye of the Beholder III: Assault on Myth Drannor
ASM 7/93 16.07.2018
Abandoned Places 2
ASM 7/93 16.07.2018
Beavers
ASM 7/93 16.07.2018
Mr. Nutz
Mega Fun 4/94 14.07.2018
Virtual Soccer
Mega Fun 4/94 14.07.2018
Metal Marines
Mega Fun 4/94 14.07.2018
Fatal Fury 2
Mega Fun 4/94 14.07.2018
Bastard!
Mega Fun 4/94 14.07.2018
PGA European Tour
Mega Fun 4/94 14.07.2018
Bugs Bunny: Rabbit Rampage
Mega Fun 5/94 14.07.2018
Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
Mega Fun 5/94 14.07.2018
Pro Sport Hockey
Mega Fun 5/94 14.07.2018
Space Ace (SNES)
Mega Fun 5/94 14.07.2018
Tony Meola's Sidekicks Soccer
Mega Fun 5/94 14.07.2018
Turn and Burn: No-Fly Zone
Mega Fun 5/94 14.07.2018
Dune II: Der Kampf um Arrakis
Mega Fun 5/94 14.07.2018
Super Mario Land 3: Wario Land
Mega Fun 5/94 14.07.2018
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
