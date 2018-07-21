|
Posted: 21.07.2018 - 09:49 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Mini SWAT - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS - 2018
Mini SWAT - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS - 2018
Mini SWAT - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 2018
Mini SWAT - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS - 2018
Mini SWAT - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 2018
Helter Skelter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
AmigaWave - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Łowca Głów - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Masquerade - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Masquerade - Create one new cheatcode - AGA - 1994
Masquerade - Upload 48 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1994
Masquerade - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1994
Masquerade - Create one new game page - AGA - 1994
Cynet - Update the developer page
Mah Jongg - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1996
Mah Jongg - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Jinx - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Jinx - Upload 60 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1994
Jinx - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1994
Locomotion (Kingsoft) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Snow Bros. - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
B.A.T. (Bureau of Astral Troubleshooters) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
