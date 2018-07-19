|
Posted: 19.07.2018 - 13:42 Post subject: Public Beta des JIT Javascript Compiler für Odyssey v1.25
Mark Olsen hat eine spezielle Testversion der kürzlich gestarteten Odyssey v1.25 freigegeben, die einen nativen PowerPC-Port des Just-In-Time-Javascript-Compilers von Webkit einführt, mit dem sich geeignete Webanwendungen erheblich beschleunigen lassen.
Bitte beachtet, dass die JIT-Kompilierung den Speicherverbrauch erhöht und diese Version nur die erste Stufe des JIT-Compilers enthält, die im Geschwindigkeitsanstieg noch eingeschränkt ist.
Weitere Leistungsverbesserungen sind in der Zukunft zu erwarten.
Download: Odyssey v1.25 with JIT
Bounty project: http://morphos.pl/jit-js-dla-odyssey-web-browser/
Quelle: https://morph.zone
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
