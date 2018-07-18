|
RetroVision - Plug & Play #76
Radio PARALAX schreibt:
Freitag, den 20.7. geht es ab 20:30 in die nächste Runde mit ein paar weiteren C64-Neuvorstellungen und Spielvorschlägen der vergangenen Wochen. Dabei wird auch das neue Album von Chris Hülsbeck vorgestellt und angespielt. Einschalten lohnt sich!
Link zum Videostream: https://www.radio-paralax.de/videostream-chat-wide/
Viel Spaß und Gute Unterhaltung!
