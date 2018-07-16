Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39351
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 16.07.2018 - 08:18    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

The Guru Meditation: Amazing Retro Computer Projects at VCF East 2018 | Part 2 of 2 - 4K UHD

In Part 2 of our VCF East 2018 Video, Bill and Anthony interview exhibitors about their amazing retro computer projects. From a Commodore 64 displaying live video via an iPhone, to the world's first digital camera displaying live video on an Altair 880 , this episode is packed with mind blowing projects.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmkNds5wHkc


RETR-O-MAT: Hardware Showcase - Amiga 2500 HD - Retr-o-mat Edition

Greetings and welcome to a short showcase of the Amiga 2500 HD RETR-O-MAT edition.
Here we like to give you a small insight about the Project that basicly founded the Team RETR-O-MAT. We started with a plain Amiga 2000 and worked us up to a Amiga 2500 with different very expensive expansions in it.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OPM3QnOw3c


LemonTubeAmiga: 1. Dub Chill - Higher State! - by Darkus/Digital 2004

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhJR7GteBeo


LemonTubeAmiga: 2. Dub Chill - A Jazz Hellagroove - by Mortimer Twang 2003

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUi8PqK_ivY


LemonTubeAmiga: 3. Dub Chill - Surrender - by JaBi - 1997

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdQpFawrUmc
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
