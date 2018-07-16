|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39351
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 16.07.2018 - 08:18 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
The Guru Meditation: Amazing Retro Computer Projects at VCF East 2018 | Part 2 of 2 - 4K UHD
In Part 2 of our VCF East 2018 Video, Bill and Anthony interview exhibitors about their amazing retro computer projects. From a Commodore 64 displaying live video via an iPhone, to the world's first digital camera displaying live video on an Altair 880 , this episode is packed with mind blowing projects.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmkNds5wHkc
RETR-O-MAT: Hardware Showcase - Amiga 2500 HD - Retr-o-mat Edition
Greetings and welcome to a short showcase of the Amiga 2500 HD RETR-O-MAT edition.
Here we like to give you a small insight about the Project that basicly founded the Team RETR-O-MAT. We started with a plain Amiga 2000 and worked us up to a Amiga 2500 with different very expensive expansions in it.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OPM3QnOw3c
LemonTubeAmiga: 1. Dub Chill - Higher State! - by Darkus/Digital 2004
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhJR7GteBeo
LemonTubeAmiga: 2. Dub Chill - A Jazz Hellagroove - by Mortimer Twang 2003
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUi8PqK_ivY
LemonTubeAmiga: 3. Dub Chill - Surrender - by JaBi - 1997
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdQpFawrUmc
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
