»
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
View previous topic
::
View next topic
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39344
Location: Übersee
Posted: 14.07.2018 - 10:47 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Fusion Nr. 1
Erstausgabe 11.07.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 19
11.07.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 18
11.07.2018
Amiga Future Nr. 133
11.07.2018
Codename: Eagle
PC Player 12/99 11.07.2018
Mr. Nutz
Video Games 3/94 11.07.2018
NBA Showdown
Video Games 3/94 11.07.2018
Taz-Mania (SNES)
Video Games 3/94 11.07.2018
NHL Stanley Cup
Video Games 3/94 11.07.2018
Super Chase H.Q. (SNES)
Video Games 3/94 11.07.2018
Super Tetris 3
Video Games 3/94 11.07.2018
Last Action Hero (GB+GG)
Video Games 3/94 11.07.2018
Bram Stoker's Dracula (GB)
Video Games 3/94 11.07.2018
Tesserae
Video Games 3/94 11.07.2018
Colonel's Bequest, The: A Laura Bow Mystery
ASM 2/91 09.07.2018
Colonel's Bequest, The: A Laura Bow Mystery
Amiga Joker SH~ 09.07.2018
Dagger of Amon Ra, The: A Laura Bow Mystery
Amiga Joker SH~ 09.07.2018
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
Video Games 1/93 09.07.2018
Sonic Blast Man
Video Games 1/93 09.07.2018
Parodius
Video Games 1/93 09.07.2018
Jimmy Connors Pro Tennis Tour
Video Games 1/93 09.07.2018
World of Illusion: Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
Video Games 1/93 09.07.2018
James Bond 007 - The Duel
Video Games 1/93 09.07.2018
Ecco the Dolphin
Video Games 1/93 09.07.2018
Ex-Mutants
Video Games 1/93 09.07.2018
G-LOC R360
Video Games 1/93 09.07.2018
Back to the Future Part III
Video Games 1/93 09.07.2018
Leander
Video Games 1/93 09.07.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
