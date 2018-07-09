Amiga Future Archive Vesalia

Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39344
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 14.07.2018 - 10:47    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Fusion Nr. 1 Erstausgabe     11.07.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 19     11.07.2018
FREEZE64 Nr. 18     11.07.2018
Amiga Future Nr. 133     11.07.2018
Codename: Eagle PC Player 12/99     11.07.2018
Mr. Nutz Video Games 3/94     11.07.2018
NBA Showdown Video Games 3/94     11.07.2018
Taz-Mania (SNES) Video Games 3/94     11.07.2018
NHL Stanley Cup Video Games 3/94     11.07.2018
Super Chase H.Q. (SNES) Video Games 3/94     11.07.2018
Super Tetris 3 Video Games 3/94     11.07.2018
Last Action Hero (GB+GG) Video Games 3/94     11.07.2018
Bram Stoker's Dracula (GB) Video Games 3/94     11.07.2018
Tesserae Video Games 3/94     11.07.2018
Colonel's Bequest, The: A Laura Bow Mystery ASM 2/91     09.07.2018
Colonel's Bequest, The: A Laura Bow Mystery Amiga Joker SH~     09.07.2018
Dagger of Amon Ra, The: A Laura Bow Mystery Amiga Joker SH~     09.07.2018
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf Video Games 1/93     09.07.2018
Sonic Blast Man Video Games 1/93     09.07.2018
Parodius Video Games 1/93     09.07.2018
Jimmy Connors Pro Tennis Tour Video Games 1/93     09.07.2018
World of Illusion: Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Video Games 1/93     09.07.2018
James Bond 007 - The Duel Video Games 1/93     09.07.2018
Ecco the Dolphin Video Games 1/93     09.07.2018
Ex-Mutants Video Games 1/93     09.07.2018
G-LOC R360 Video Games 1/93     09.07.2018
Back to the Future Part III Video Games 1/93     09.07.2018
Leander Video Games 1/93     09.07.2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
