|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39344
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 14.07.2018 - 10:47 Post subject: WHDLoad: New packets online
|
|
|
WHDLoad is a shareware program for using disk games and demos installed on harddisk.
Therefor you need so called install packs and the original disks.
The install packs can be downloaded here: http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
These packs have been added since last news:
Cuzco - [new] - (Oxygene) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Fate - [fixed] - Gates Of Dawn - (reLINE) an access fault fixed, 'disk access' picture can be skipped - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/FateGatesOfDawn.html]Info
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle: WHDLoad
URL der Quelle: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum