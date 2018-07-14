|
Posted: 14.07.2018 - 10:47 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Snow Bros. - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Thierry Gaerthner - Update the artist page
17 Bit Software - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Flashback - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Last Battle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Build-It / Build It! - Das Bauhaus - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
José A. Gonzáles (Jojo073) - Update the artist page
Build-It / Build It! - Das Bauhaus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Build-It / Build It! - Das Bauhaus - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rainbow Arts (Softgold) - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Pinocchio - Update the game page - CD32, CDTV - 1993
Pinocchio - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - CD32, CDTV - 1993
Pinocchio - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - CD32, CDTV - 1993
Wanted / Outlaw - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Wanted / Outlaw - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1988
