|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39319
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 09.07.2018 - 10:05 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
|
|
|
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
MsMadLemon: Amiga Spray Paint Part 3 - Assembling the A1200
After the prepping and painting which I did in parts 1 and 2 of this series, I now transfer the motherboard and parts from the old case to the nice painted case.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dH8A4tt6Keo
LemonTubeAmiga: Free Download! - Pop Chart Amiga Modules - Update Pack!!!
Do you remember when chart songs were converted into Amiga module format!? I recently compiled an archive of them, and you can download the full updated version below. Almost all of these songs can be played with VLC player, or on a real Amiga!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KR6cn4QTyb4
Retro Ravi: Brand New Podcast - The 8BitMix Show
I introduce you to my brand new Monthly Mix Podcast. I shall be dropping beats on all kinds of system live on twitch, audio is extracted then sent out to podcast networks such as iTunes
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atuEdQ8-0wE
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum