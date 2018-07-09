Amiga Future Archive Vesalia

Amiga Future

Weitere Videos für Amiga online

 
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39319
Location: Übersee

   germany
09.07.2018 - 10:05    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

MsMadLemon: Amiga Spray Paint Part 3 - Assembling the A1200

After the prepping and painting which I did in parts 1 and 2 of this series, I now transfer the motherboard and parts from the old case to the nice painted case.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dH8A4tt6Keo


LemonTubeAmiga: Free Download! - Pop Chart Amiga Modules - Update Pack!!!

Do you remember when chart songs were converted into Amiga module format!? I recently compiled an archive of them, and you can download the full updated version below. Almost all of these songs can be played with VLC player, or on a real Amiga!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KR6cn4QTyb4


Retro Ravi: Brand New Podcast - The 8BitMix Show

I introduce you to my brand new Monthly Mix Podcast. I shall be dropping beats on all kinds of system live on twitch, audio is extracted then sent out to podcast networks such as iTunes

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atuEdQ8-0wE
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
