Posted: 09.07.2018 - 10:05 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



MsMadLemon: Amiga Spray Paint Part 3 - Assembling the A1200



After the prepping and painting which I did in parts 1 and 2 of this series, I now transfer the motherboard and parts from the old case to the nice painted case.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dH8A4tt6Keo





LemonTubeAmiga: Free Download! - Pop Chart Amiga Modules - Update Pack!!!



Do you remember when chart songs were converted into Amiga module format!? I recently compiled an archive of them, and you can download the full updated version below. Almost all of these songs can be played with VLC player, or on a real Amiga!



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KR6cn4QTyb4





Retro Ravi: Brand New Podcast - The 8BitMix Show



I introduce you to my brand new Monthly Mix Podcast. I shall be dropping beats on all kinds of system live on twitch, audio is extracted then sent out to podcast networks such as iTunes



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atuEdQ8-0wE

