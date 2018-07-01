Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39310
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 07.07.2018 - 08:22


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Harvest Moon 64 Video Games 3/2000     03.07.2018
Zombie Revenge Video Games 3/2000     03.07.2018
Toy Story 2 Video Games 3/2000     03.07.2018
Shenmue Video Games 3/2000     03.07.2018
Street Fighter EX 2 Plus Video Games 3/2000     03.07.2018
Missiles over Xerion Amiga Joker 3/94     03.07.2018
Fatman: The Caped Consumer Amiga Joker 3/94     03.07.2018
Complete Universal Military Simulator, The Amiga Joker 3/94     03.07.2018
Blue and the Gray, The Amiga Joker 3/94     03.07.2018
Naughty Ones Amiga Joker 3/94     03.07.2018
Arcade Pool Amiga Joker 3/94     03.07.2018
Crazy Cars 3 Amiga Joker 3/94     03.07.2018
Dithell in Space Amiga Joker 3/94     03.07.2018
Winter Games Amiga Joker 3/94     03.07.2018
NBA Give 'n Go Video Games 11/95     01.07.2018
Lucky Luke (GB) Video Games 8/99     01.07.2018
F-1 World Grand Prix (GBC) Video Games 8/99     01.07.2018
Asterix & Obelix Video Games 8/99     01.07.2018
Midway presents Arcade Hits: Moon Patrol / Spy Hunter Video Games 8/99     01.07.2018
Spy vs Spy (GBC) Video Games 8/99     01.07.2018
Tabaluga Video Games 8/99     01.07.2018
Bust-A-Move 4 Video Games 8/99     01.07.2018
Klax Video Games 8/99     01.07.2018
Duke Nukem (GBC) Video Games 8/99     01.07.2018
Conker's Pocket Tales Video Games 8/99     01.07.2018
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Fallen PC Player 1/2001     01.07.2018
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
