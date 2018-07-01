User
Amiga Future
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39310
Location: Übersee
Posted: 07.07.2018 - 08:22 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Harvest Moon 64
Video Games 3/2000 03.07.2018
Zombie Revenge
Video Games 3/2000 03.07.2018
Toy Story 2
Video Games 3/2000 03.07.2018
Shenmue
Video Games 3/2000 03.07.2018
Street Fighter EX 2 Plus
Video Games 3/2000 03.07.2018
Missiles over Xerion
Amiga Joker 3/94 03.07.2018
Fatman: The Caped Consumer
Amiga Joker 3/94 03.07.2018
Complete Universal Military Simulator, The
Amiga Joker 3/94 03.07.2018
Blue and the Gray, The
Amiga Joker 3/94 03.07.2018
Naughty Ones
Amiga Joker 3/94 03.07.2018
Arcade Pool
Amiga Joker 3/94 03.07.2018
Crazy Cars 3
Amiga Joker 3/94 03.07.2018
Dithell in Space
Amiga Joker 3/94 03.07.2018
Winter Games
Amiga Joker 3/94 03.07.2018
NBA Give 'n Go
Video Games 11/95 01.07.2018
Lucky Luke (GB)
Video Games 8/99 01.07.2018
F-1 World Grand Prix (GBC)
Video Games 8/99 01.07.2018
Asterix & Obelix
Video Games 8/99 01.07.2018
Midway presents Arcade Hits: Moon Patrol / Spy Hunter
Video Games 8/99 01.07.2018
Spy vs Spy (GBC)
Video Games 8/99 01.07.2018
Tabaluga
Video Games 8/99 01.07.2018
Bust-A-Move 4
Video Games 8/99 01.07.2018
Klax
Video Games 8/99 01.07.2018
Duke Nukem (GBC)
Video Games 8/99 01.07.2018
Conker's Pocket Tales
Video Games 8/99 01.07.2018
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Fallen
PC Player 1/2001 01.07.2018
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
