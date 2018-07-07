|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39310
Location: Übersee
Posted: 07.07.2018 - 08:22 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Shock Wave: The Last Chance - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Shock Wave: The Last Chance - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Herman - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1996
Powerstones - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Shock Wave: The Last Chance - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Block Shock: The Last Chance - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rectangle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blasteris - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Age Of Rock, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Vital Light - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Vital Light - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Vital Light - Update the Screenshot comments - CD32 - 1995
Efecto Caos - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Vital Light - Upload 92 Screenshot pictures - CD32 - 1995
Vital Light - Update the cheatcode - CD32 - 1995
Vital Light - Create one new cheatcode - CD32 - 1995
Vital Light - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32 - 1995
DuckTales: The Quest For Gold / La Bande a Picsou: La Ruée Vers L'or - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pro Powerboat Simulator - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pro Powerboat Simulator - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pro Powerboat Simulator - Upload 12 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Powerstones - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
