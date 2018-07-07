Vesalia Amiga Future Archive

User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Privacy Policy

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39310
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 07.07.2018 - 08:22    Post subject: Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot Reply with quote


Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.

Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.

Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:

reportplus.lha - uti/mis - 7.41 - 676kb - 06 Jul 18 - 4.0 - 3 - ¤ Report+ - Multipurpose utility
rnoinfoscreen.lha - aud/pla - 1.6 - 8Mb - 06 Jul 18 - 4 - ¤ RNOInfoScreen - Music player front-end and info screen
vs8.lha - dem/mag - - 2Mb - 05 Jul 18 - 4.0 - 17 - ¤ Versus #8 - An Amiga chartmagazine for AmigaOS 4
libcurl.lha - dev/lib/mis - 7.60.0 - 3Mb - 05 Jul 18 - 13 - ¤ libcurl - The multiprotocol file transfer library
libopenssl.lha - dev/lib/mis - 1.0.2o - 6Mb - 04 Jul 18 - 4.0 - 37 - ¤ libOpenSSL - The open source toolkit for SSL/TLS
curl.lha - net/mis - 7.60.0 - 2Mb - 04 Jul 18 - 39 - ¤ Curl - Command line URL file transfer
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/index.php?function=recent
News Quelle: OS4Depot.net
URL der Quelle: http://www.os4depot.net/index.php?function=recent
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website ICQ Number
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT - 11 Hours
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Privacy Policy
Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold