AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39291
Location: Übersee
Posted: 03.07.2018 - 09:54 Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:
MsMadLemon: 10k Live Stream special - Amiga playthrough - Another World
10k stream special, my first ever live stream!
I play Another World and chillout with some oldschool demos and my lovely viewers and friends )
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzffOC191Fs
MsMadLemon: Amiga Spray Paint Part 2 - Painting
Now after finishing the prepping in part 1, I start painting it and of course reveal the colour too ;o)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U__NK-XSXRY
Retro Ravi: My First Demo Party - Nova 2018
All my life I have wanted to attend a demoparty and I finally did it! Here is a video of the fantastic weekend!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErG0aMc6fFE
Dan Wood: TF328: Turn The Amiga CD32 Into The ULTIMATE Gaming Amiga
I take a look at the fantastic Terrible Fire 328 expansion for the Commodore Amiga CD32 console which adds extra RAM and an IDE interface, is the CD32 now the ultimate Amiga retro gaming system?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtZotEIvO30
MIGs Yesterchips - Folge #078 A2486 Der schnellste PC im Amiga
Das Bridgeboard A2386 von Commodore erweist sich als geniale Tuningplattform. In dieser kurzen Folge geht es um ein Prozessorupgrade auf einen 66 MHz getakteten 486 SXLC Prozessor von Texas Instruments. Das es dabei nicht ganz ohne Fallstricke läuft ist ja zu erwarten. Das Ergebnis: Der schnellste PC im Amiga!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHIepzmAtOI
RETR-O-MAT: Games forgotten in History Ep1 - Fish'n Chips
Here we try to show you games that would be called Indigames nowdays but back in the days they where called Public Domain or in short PD games. Those where games made by small studios or private people just for fun or earning a little bit of money. Due to many reasons they got forgotten in history, even though there are real Gems to be found amongst them. On the other side there are reasons many games where ment to be forgotten forever in history. Here we show you two of them, one that is worth playing and one that is worth being left alone forever in the void of the dark past.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0tPkRYV6K4
The Guru Meditation: Retro Commodore Amiga Desktop Video & More at VCF East 2018 - Part 1 of 2 | 4K UHD
Bill and Anthony show their Commodore Amiga desktop video/genlock exhibit at Vintage Computer Festival East 2018 and also take you on a tour of the whole festival. Part 2 will have more detailed interviews with some of the exhibitors because there sure isn't much detail in this video.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOVYrucHBSg
