AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39282
Location: Übersee
Posted: 01.07.2018 - 11:03 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement
Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.
- May/June 2018 news.
- Old articles from Amiga News Tech n°6 to 11 : Programming: Assembler (logic tests avec Blitter), Tutorial: Batch processign file, Programming: GFA Basic (Temporisation), Tutorial: MakeDir command, Programming: Assembler (vertical scrolling text), Programming: GFA Basic (Image Intuition), Programming: C (Sectorise), etc.
- Interview with Erik Hogan (game developer)
- Interview with Browallia et Menthos (demo scene)
- Interview with Simon Phipps (game developer)
- Point of view: Discovery of my Power Mac G5
- File: In the beginning was CAOS
- File: Classic Reflections - What happened to GVP? (first part)
- File: Péritel (SCART)
- Tutorial: Joystick configuration on MorphOS 3.10
- Programming: JavaScript (Generalities)
- Programming: AMOS - case by case moving
- Update of the Amiga links
- Special quizz about Gold Disk
Article in english :
- Interview with Erik Hogan
http://obligement.free.fr
News verfasst von: daff
News URL: http://obligement.free.fr/
News Quelle: David Brunet
URL der Quelle: http://obligement.free.fr/
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP