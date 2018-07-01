|
AndreasM
Posted: 01.07.2018 - 11:00 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Powerstones - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Powerstones - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
John Tsakiris (Tsak) - Update the artist page
Per-Ola Eriksson - Update the artist page
Age Of Rock, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Age Of Rock, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Age Of Rock, The - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Age Of Rock, The - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Age Of Rock, The - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Brecht Machiels - Create one new artist page
Andreas Spreen - Update the artist page
Blasteris - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Blasteris - Create one new cheatcode - OCS - 1988
Blasteris - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Turbo Trax (Microdeal) - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Turbo Trax (Microdeal) - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Turbo Trax (Microdeal) - Upload 5 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Vital Light - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Rectangle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
M. Viehl - Create one new artist page
Rectangle - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ambermoon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dragonflight - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
