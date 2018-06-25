AndreasM

Weitere Videos für Amiga online Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:



Announcing the Raffle for the Pacific Commodore Expo NW 2018



Matisse Fletcher, events' coordinator, announces the giveaway for the Commodore 128 system at the Pacific Commodore Expo NW 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Filmed on June 10 at the Living Computers: Museum + Lab by Bernardo



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-yVGkWZ0_w





MsMadLemon: Twintris & Super Twintris - Nostalgia Time Amiga



Today I play Super Twintris which I played back in the day, and Twintris which is the first part that I never knew. Twintris has been requested by Mauro Sanna.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjAIMTbmGFU





MsMadLemon: Amiga Spray Paint Part 1 - 'Disassemble', Modding & Prepping



Today a new series begins! Spray painting my Amiga case. Today I start to 'Disassemble' Johnny Five*AHEM* I mean my Amiga 1200 and prepare it for it's makeover! I also show you the goodies I got for it and will be including. So a touch of modding also



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzENmwVypIk





Classic-Videogames: Szene News #93 - Classic Videogames



Sendung vom Sonntag, 24. Juni



Das sind unsere Themen:



-Classic Videogames NEWS

-Interview über alte Zeiten, live hier im Studio mit Patrick

-Reverse Emulation - SNES Spiel auf NES zum laufen gebracht

-Cursed Tomb - Neues Spiel für C64

-Donkey Kong - Macht er auch alles kaputt?

-40 Jahre Space Invaders

-Worthy - Neues Spiel für Amiga



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu1o0QLYXaQ

