Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 39257
Location: Übersee

   germany
25.06.2018 - 09:22    Post subject: Weitere Videos für Amiga online
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre weitere Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die die letzten Tage veröffentlicht wurden:

Announcing the Raffle for the Pacific Commodore Expo NW 2018

Matisse Fletcher, events' coordinator, announces the giveaway for the Commodore 128 system at the Pacific Commodore Expo NW 2018 in Seattle, Washington. Filmed on June 10 at the Living Computers: Museum + Lab by Bernardo

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-yVGkWZ0_w


MsMadLemon: Twintris & Super Twintris - Nostalgia Time Amiga

Today I play Super Twintris which I played back in the day, and Twintris which is the first part that I never knew. Twintris has been requested by Mauro Sanna.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjAIMTbmGFU


MsMadLemon: Amiga Spray Paint Part 1 - 'Disassemble', Modding & Prepping

Today a new series begins! Spray painting my Amiga case. Today I start to 'Disassemble' Johnny Five*AHEM* I mean my Amiga 1200 and prepare it for it's makeover! I also show you the goodies I got for it and will be including. So a touch of modding also

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzENmwVypIk


Classic-Videogames: Szene News #93 - Classic Videogames

Sendung vom Sonntag, 24. Juni

Das sind unsere Themen:

-Classic Videogames NEWS
-Interview über alte Zeiten, live hier im Studio mit Patrick
-Reverse Emulation - SNES Spiel auf NES zum laufen gebracht
-Cursed Tomb - Neues Spiel für C64
-Donkey Kong - Macht er auch alles kaputt?
-40 Jahre Space Invaders
-Worthy - Neues Spiel für Amiga

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu1o0QLYXaQ
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
